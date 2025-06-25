Leeds United have made contact with the representatives of Dominic Calvert-Lewin to ascertain whether the out-of-contract Everton striker would be willing to move to Elland Road this summer, though they do face competition from two other rivals, according to a journalist.

The Whites may have romped to a 100-point tally in the Championship to seal their return to the top flight, but know that they face a tall order in surviving in the Premier League if recent history is anything to go by. And with the last six sides all elevated to the top tier suffering an instant return, Daniel Farke and Co certainly have their work cut out to ensure Leeds United don’t suffer the same fate.

However, Farke, alongside director of football Adam Underwood, has quickly identified the five primary positions they need to strengthen this summer, with goalkeeper, centre-half, left-back, attacking midfield and striker the perceived areas in need of reinforcing.

Thankfully, priority one has already been secured with powerful Udinese defender Jaka Bijol arriving this week in a £15m (€17.6m, $20.4m) deal.

And while much has been written about Leeds’ other areas of interest, information has been much less forthcoming over who could come in as their new starting No.9.

Now, though, according to iNews journalist Mark Douglas, Leeds are one of the sides to have registered an interest in signing Everton frontman Calvert-Lewin.

The 11-times capped England striker, who boasts 85 career goals to his name, is a free agent this summer after falling out of contract at the Merseyside outfit.

He claims Leeds have ‘made contact’ with the player’s agent to make clear their interest in convincing the 28-year-old to move to West Yorkshire this summer, with the Whites placing an emphasis on signing players with proven Premier League experience, where possible.

Calvert-Lewin would certainly tick that box, though he does have an unenviable injury record in recent seasons, having suffered a catalogue of injuries that have blighted his career.

At the same time, Leeds could look to free up transfer funds by moving on long-serving star Pascal Struijk, with a trusted source suggesting the club could consider offers for the defender this summer…

IN-DEPTH ⚪🟡🔵 Every completed Leeds United transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Leeds open to Pascal Struijk sale

Struijk’s place in the side this season has been threatened by the capture of Bijol, who is expected to form a central defensive partnership with 2024/25 ever-present Joe Rodon.

And while Struijk would certainly provide useful cover and competition, BBC Radio Leeds‘ Adam Pope believes he is one player who Leeds could consider moving on to help with their future recruitment plans.

“I think he [Bijol] fits right into the physicality that the club believe they need to stay up in the Premier League,” Pope said.

“I would like to think he will be an addition to what’s already a big enough backline.

“[Pascal] Struijk has been injured for two seasons in a row now. It might be that the club has to let a player go to help with the financial parameters that are around, but, right now, he is definitely an addition. He is an experienced one as well.

“He [Bijol] is 26 years old so they have signed him in his prime. He has made more than 50 appearances for Slovenia, having made his debut as a teenager. He has played in Germany and Russia and Italy, so that’s pretty good pedigree.”

As for Calvert-Lewin, competition is likely to be tough. Everton do still hope to tie him down to a new deal to stay and cannot be discounted as an option even with his deal now just days away from expiry.

However, according to information passed on to TEAMtalk correspondent Harry Watkinson, the expectation is that the 28-year-old will leave Merseyside this summer ahead of their move to Hill-Dickinson Stadium, though we’re told he is not a player Leeds will likely pursue, inspite of the report.

Per Douglas, though, Leeds will face competition from West Ham for his signature, with the Hammers reportedly offering him hefty wages to relocate to London.

Leeds transfer latest: Important deal close for star Farke loves; Pope chase intensifies

Leeds and Everton look likely to clash over a few potential targets this summer and that is certainly the case for Lille’s versatile left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson, who looks cleared to leave for a tempting fee this summer with just a year left on his deal.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are closing in on a £30m (€35m / $41m) deal for Burnley star James Trafford – and this means Nick Pope’s future at St James’ Park is increasingly uncertain, with TEAMtalk providing the latest on Leeds United and Burnley interest in the 33-year-old goalkeeper.

And finally, we can reveal Leeds are increasingly confident of tying Dan James down to a new deal ahead of their Premier League return after a productive conversation with his agent, while Daniel Farke’s next four transfer priorities at Elland Road have come to light.

Should Leeds sign Calvert-Lewin? A look at his record down the years