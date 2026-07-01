Leeds strike agreement as stunning €30m signing advances

Leeds United have made progress in their pursuit of Japan World Cup star Zion Suzuki, with three reporters having provided updates on his situation.

The goalkeeper pulled off a series of fantastic saves to help Japan qualify from Group F in second place, ahead of Sweden and Tunisia. They even took the lead against Brazil in their last-32 clash, only to be cruelly knocked out of the tournament by a last-minute Gabriel Martinelli goal.

Suzuki has been harbouring a great reputation in Italy since joining Parma from Belgian outfit Sint-Truiden in July 2024, and the World Cup has significantly improved his global standing.

It emerged earlier on Wednesday that Leeds are frontrunners to sign the 23-year-old and are pushing hard to win the transfer chase.

Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari – who works for La TV dello Sport – wrote: ‘Leeds is trying to close the deal for Zion Suzuki.

‘The competition is fierce for the Japanese goalkeeper, but Leeds doesn’t want to squander the advantage they’ve built up and is willing to go beyond 30M with the bonuses demanded by Parma.

‘Other clubs are keeping tabs on the situation, with Leeds currently in the lead.’

A €30million (£26m) deal for Suzuki would break Leeds’ transfer record for a keeper, which is currently the €16m spent on Lucas Perri last summer.

Respected Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla added: ‘Suzuki has been at the top of the Leeds list for days and days, as anticipated by Longari.

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Parma find replacement for Leeds target

‘It’s only natural that the arrival of [Giovanni] Daffara [at Parma] has been scheduled to give the starting spot to the former Juventus player. A very important day on both fronts after what was revealed.’

KrrishFT, who has 63k followers on X/Twitter and claims to have ‘sources and connections’ inside the game, reports that Leeds have ‘reached an agreement with Suzuki’s camp’ over a five-year contract.

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the shot-stopper, but Daniel Farke’s side are ‘pushing to get the deal done’ and have an ‘official bid ready’.

Suzuki is ‘ready to move to the Premier League’ after being promised the No 1 spot by Leeds chiefs.

The Whites have already seen Illan Meslier leave on a free transfer this summer, while Karl Darlow is reportedly picking up interest from Manchester United, Tottenham and Everton.

Meanwhile, Leeds are reportedly eyeing a Brazilian star and a Juventus defender following Pascal Struijk’s move to Brighton & Hove Albion.