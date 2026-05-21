Leeds United striker Joel Piroe will spend the next few weeks considering his options as a move away from Elland Road gathers pace and with the Whites making it clear the frontman does not figure in their plans, sources can confirm.

Piroe joined the West Yorkshire side from Swansea in the summer of 2023, for an initial £10m, though the fee did rise to £13m after Leeds sealed promotion to the Premier League following his second season at Elland Road.

In his time in a Leeds shirt, Piroe has played a part in 44 goals (34 scored, 10 assists) in 117 appearances – a solid record of a goal involvement every 2.65 appearances.

However, after falling down Daniel Farke’s plans this season, Piroe, who scored just once in 20 appearances so far, has been cleared to move on to pastures new this summer.

The 26-year-old Suriname international, though, is still seen as an elite goalscorer, with his record at Leeds (including a Golden Boot contribution in Leeds’ successful promotion season), ensuring he will be a man in demand this summer.

And with Leeds looking to offload him this summer to free up squad space and funds, and with a replacement already high on the summer wishlist at Elland Road, Piroe has been told he is not central to their plans.

Rangers retain interest in the striker, with Middlesbrough also linked by sources, alongside other Championship sides and potential European options…

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Where could Piroe end up and how much will Leeds seek?

The 49ers’ shared ownership link between Leeds and Rangers facilitates potential talks and potentially hands the Scottish giants an advantage in any summer transfer race.

Rangers view him as a potential solution to their goalscoring issues, with manager Danny Rohl very much keen on a deal despite being knocked back by the striker in the winter window.

A summer permanent move is the most discussed outcome, however, Rangers have multiple targets and are focused on players with the right mentality.

As it stands, though, we’re informed he remains on their radar, though there is yet to be any serious formal talks.

Middlesbrough also have strong interest, which also dates back from January.

Boro see him as a proven Championship goalscorer who could thrive at the Riverside, though there are doubts if they will follow up that interest if they secure promotion to the Premier League this Saturday when they face near neighbours Hull in the Championship play-off final.

But they are monitoring his situation closely as Leeds prepare his exit. However, should the Teessiders end up in the Premier League he may drop down the list of priorities this summer.

Stoke and Birmingham have shown general interest, though specifics are quieter now, and their interest has not moved forward yet.

Abroad, PSV Eindhoven – the club where he started his professional career – has been mentioned in the past due to Piroe’s Dutch roots and desire for regular football, but no fresh momentum is being spoken by sources.

Sources say Piroe rejected moves in January to fight for his place, but has now reluctantly accepted that he needs to leave Leeds for the good of his career and his quest for more regular minutes.

Leeds, with a year left on his deal, though with the option to extend to 2028, are understood to be seeking around £8m to £10m for the striker, representing a slight loss on their original investment, but expected given his limited Premier League appearances.

Any deal depends on Leeds securing a replacement this summer, but with the Whites very much focused on signing a new centre-forward to keep first-choice Dominic Calvert-Lewin on his toes, Piroe’s future looks increasingly likely to lie away from Elland Road.

Another star who has options to leave this summer is Willy Gnonto, and we revealed earlier this week that the winger has multiple options in Italy, as well as from Europa League runners-up Freiburg.

However, one man who looks set to land a new deal is goalkeeper Karl Darlow, and we also revealed the club’s plans to hand the Wales international a well-deserved extension after hitting the best form of his career in recent months.

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