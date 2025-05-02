Leeds among two PL clubs chasing Jamie Vardy as Wrexham turn attention to Whites striker

TEAMtalk can confirm that a move to Leeds United is one option for Jamie Vardy, while Wrexham are moving on from the Premier League icon and could swoop for a Whites striker instead.

Vardy recently announced that he will end his glittering spell with Leicester City once his contract expires in the summer. The centre-forward aims to continue playing at the highest level, preferably in the Premier League. A number of sides are interested in the veteran, and there is a very real possibility he will achieve the move he wants.

Newly promoted duo Leeds and Burnley are both possibilities for Vardy. They admire the 38-year-old for his vast experience and believe he can contribute with top-flight goals next season.

Despite his age, the former England international still believes he has a lot to offer clubs in the Premier League, and his agents at Wasserman are talking to clubs to find the best solution.

Vardy is attracting interest from the Championship, especially from newly promoted Wrexham, but the chances of him playing in the second tier next season are low.

TEAMtalk understands that the Welsh club are also interested in Leeds striker Patrick Bamford. His exit could make room for Vardy to arrive at Elland Road this summer.

Leeds are in the market for a new striker and would love to add several attacking options to their squad if they get the opportunity.

Vardy represents a bargain option as he can be signed on a free transfer via a pre-contract agreement.

One source has suggested that a deal taking him to his next club is more advanced than people may think, and that he has had plenty of interest for several months.

Vardy also would not have chosen to leave the club he loves if he didn’t already know he had good options on the table.

Rangers and Celtic have been linked with moves for Vardy too, but that would go against the transfer policy of both clubs as they are looking at younger players they can develop and sell on for profit.

Latest Leeds United news: Grayson advice

Meanwhile, former Leeds boss Simon Grayson has given his verdict on rumours the club might axe Daniel Farke even after their promotion.

Leeds have been backed to land a big-name replacement for Farke to give them a better chance of staying up next season.

But Grayson thinks the German ‘one hundred percent deserves’ to still be in charge at Elland Road.

