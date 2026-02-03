Leeds United were ultimately happy not to push harder to seal the Jorgen Strand Larsen signing on transfer deadline day despite protestations from the fanbase, who are now concerned about relegation and with the Whites’ true plans over their financial plan to sign the Norwegian coming to light.

The Whites were keen to secure the signing of the Wolves striker after we exclusively broke the news on January 15 that the Molineux outfit were ready to cash in on the 25-year-old, who had months earlier come close to leaving for Newcastle. And with intermediaries contacting Leeds over a prospective deal, we had revealed how conversations over a would-be move to Elland Road had taken place.

However, Leeds were not the only suitors for the former Celta Vigo striker and when Crystal Palace entered the scene – fuelled by their own poor form that has seen them dragged onto the edges of the relegation scrap, and in light of the growing doubts over Jean-Philippe Mateta – the race really ignited.

What became evidently clear to Leeds quite early on was that Crystal Palace had more readily available funds to sign Strand Larsen, who has just one Premier League goal to his name this season.

And when they backed that up by verbally agreeing on an initial £55m package, which was later restructured to £48m (£43m up front and a further £5m in add-ons), Leeds knew they had a problem.

Indeed, signing Strand Larsen was always a push for Leeds. Their managing director, Robbie Evans, had revealed shortly after the summer window closed that Leeds had pushed their PSR limits to the max and the club were unlikely to spend in the winter window.

However, when the opportunity arose to sign Strand Larsen, and with both chairman Paraag Marathe and Daniel Farke green-lighting a potential move, Leeds had to get creative to find those funds.

Ultimately, we understand the Leeds offer to sign Strand Larsen ultimately came to a loan with an obligation to buy package, which would have seen the Whites pay a loan fee now and then committing to tens of millions from beyond June 30 – the cut-off point for the football financial year and PSR.

Wolves, for their part, did not want to agree to that, instead preferring the cash up front and, clearly, the more hefty package on offer from Palace.

Leeds were also adamant that they would not go beyond the £39m (£33m up front and £6m in add-ons) package they had put on the table to Wolves, feeling that going any higher would have put their own finances under more strain going forward.

Ultimately, the two fold-decision not to go higher for the striker, nor to pursue an alternative (of which Leeds felt they were not around in what is a notoriously difficult January window), is a risk they were prepared to take.

Admittedly, fans are now concerned that the failure not to bolster the squad further would put the club at greater risk of relegation.

Aware of that – as well as the fragile state of their squad given the strong reliance on strikers Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha, who both have a chequered injury history – the 49ers felt it was a calculated risk worth taking; believing the stance, and assuming survival is secured, will put them in a far stronger position in the summer market.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Leeds have triple summer signing plan

While the idea of strengthening in attack has not been abandoned and will be prioritised over the summer, it can also be revealed that Leeds also held discussions over every department within their squad with the exception of central midfield.

And in addition to a new No.9, the club are also likely to focus on signing a left-sided centre-half who can also cover at left-back over the summer, feeling that sort of addition can provide depth for not just their three-man central defensive system, but also at left-back. Beyond Pascal Struijk and Gabriel Gudmundsson, Leeds feel they do lack natural left-footed defenders in their squad.

Beyond that, Leeds will also likely explore a new goalkeeper this summer.

2025 summer signing Lucas Perri has failed to live up to expectations and Farke has been pretty vocal in sharing his frustrations with the Brazilian, especially in light of the frustrating 4-3 defeat at Newcastle last month.

The Whites have since recalled Karl Darlow and, while his form came under the microscope after a blunder in letting a corner go directly in during the 4-0 defeat to Arsenal on Saturday, Leeds have confidence they can get through the campaign with the Wales international.

But with Ilan Meslier due to leave at the end of his contract, the Whites will have room, and squad space to consider fresh options in the summer window.

Leeds could also look to turn Facundo Buonanotte’s loan into a permanent deal should he impress, while new contracts will be prioritised for Struijk, Brenden Aaronson and, as we exclusively revealed last week, captain Ethan Ampadu.

Speaking last week, Farke insisted he would rather have a tight-knit squad than an over-bloated one full of players struggling for game-time, perhaps hinting at his need to only bring in players and new signings he believed in.

Speaking in Thursday’s pre-Arsenal press conference, he said: “I would rather die the death of not having the group that is too big.”

Clearly, that is the tightrope the club are also willing to walk as they gear up for Friday night’s vital clash against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road. A win would put Leeds nine points clear of the drop zone and put them a significant step closer to their survival goals and that all-important summer window.

Strand Larsen speaks out; Leeds move for Man Utd attacking midfielder

Meanwhile, Strand Larsen’s signing for £48m proved the second biggest of the entire January window across Europe – a high price to pay for a striker who has not scored from open play in the Premier League this season.

Following confirmation of the transfer, the 25-year-old revealed his ambitions at Selhurst Park and shared why he was happy to sign.

Elsewhere, Leeds United are understood to have beaten the transfer deadline to bring in a Manchester United youth prospect in a move which could ultimately save 49ers Enterprises millions, while the Red Devils have confirmed the departures of four other young stars who have all been sent out on loan.

Finally, reports linking Leeds with a surprise deadline day move to bring in a quality Russia-based player ultimately proved wide of the mark as the Whites, as expected, endured a quiet end to the window.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.