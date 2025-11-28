Leeds United will have been alerted by comments made by Troy Parrott on his future amid speculation that the Whites are considering a big-money swoop for the striker – while sources have revealed the chances of a move to Elland Road getting the green light.

The Whites have struggled to score goals all season and that metric, that has seen them score just 11 times in 12 Premier League games, and just four away from home, is the biggest factor behind their struggles so far. While Leeds United have been largely competitive in their games, that chronic inability to stick away the chances they are creating has contributed towards five losses in their last six games and leaves manager Daniel Farke fighting to save his job.

Understandably, that is something Leeds are looking to fix in January, and with the winter window due to open for business in just 34 days, the Whites are doing their due diligence on several would-be targets.

Having looked at Parrott in the summer, and off the back of his recent heroics for Ireland, the AZ Alkmaar striker is now very much back on the agenda for Leeds, though any January deal would not come cheap.

Now the striker has opened up on his future and is seemingly ruling nothing out at this stage.

Speaking to the Premier Sports TikTok account, Parrott said: “Look, if there’s interest there, I must be doing something right. As I said before, I’m really settled here, I’m really happy here.

“I’m really enjoying my football, so in my mind, nothing has changed. I’m focused on being here.

“The future is the future, I just have to keep taking every game as it comes.”

Not that that counts as a transfer green light just yet, Parrott is certainly not ruling a move out at this time and a look at his statistics on FBRef over the last year highlights what a huge asset he would be…

Indeed, Parrott has averaged 0.51 goals per 90, ranking him in the top 86th percentile when compared to his peers across Europe’s top six leagues.

On non-penalty xG, he ranks even higher, climbing into the 91st percentile, while for non-penalty goals and assists (npxG + AG) he averages 0.67 per 90 – pitching him in the 90th percentile.

Averaging 2.94 shot-creating actions per 90, he ranks in the 87th percentile, while he averages 6.40 touches in the opponents’ penalty area per 90 – placing him in the top 94th percentile.

And finally, as a striker who defends from the front, Parrott averages 1.12 tackles per 90, placing him in the top 88th percentile.

READ NEXT ⚪🔵🟡 Farke breaks silence on Leeds sack with 29-word response – but time could be up if prediction comes true

How much would Parrott cost and will Leeds really make a move?

In basic terms, Parrott has 14 goals and two assists from 14 appearances this season, giving him a G/A every 69.25 minutes he’s taken the field this season.

Admittedly, the Eredivisie is a significantly weaker standard than the Premier League, though the 23-year-old’s efficiency in front of goal simply cannot be ignored.

Aware of the growing interest in his services – and Parrott has also been linked with Everton, Crystal Palace and Wolves in January, as well as clubs in the Bundesliga – AZ have admitted they will not stand in the player’s way of leaving AFAS Stadion, though they have made it clear they will demand a club-record fee for his services.

We understand the Dutch side would be seeking a fee of around the €30m (£26.3m, $35m) mark to allow him to leave in the winter window.

Contracted to 2029, AZ can afford to set a high price for their star asset.

While Leeds are reported to have watched the player in action during the UEFA Conference League this week, we are unable to confirm at this stage if the Whites are seriously considering a bid to sign the 33-times capped Ireland international.

However, the former Spurs forward was ‘discussed internally’ at Elland Road over the summer window, though they never made any formal contact over a transfer.

And we can also confirm that 49ers Enterprises are in the market to add another striker to their frontline after privately accepting they let the manager down by failing to adequately strengthen the frontline during the summer window.

Parrott has scored 34 goals in 63 appearances for AZ and after his heroics for Ireland this month, it’s easy to see why he’s become a player in high demand once again.

Latest Leeds news: Real Madrid link fades; 6ft 4in striker targeted

Meanwhile, Leeds are also among the admirers of a prolific 6ft 4in Belgian-based striker, who netted in the Champions League this week.

However, sources understand it is West Ham who are at the front of the queue and who look best placed to strike a January deal.

One man who won’t be moving to Elland Road, though, is Real Madrid gem, Gonzalo Garcia, after two reports in Spain revealed why Xabi Alonso is ready to block a move for the young striker.

Elsewhere, reports suggest the Whites could rival Liverpool for Ange Postecoglou should they decide to sack Farke.

That’s according to talkSPORT, who have reported that the two ‘leading contenders’ to replace Farke at Elland Road are Rodgers and Postecoglou – with the latter still held in high regard despite a recent ill-fated stint in charge at Nottingham Forest.