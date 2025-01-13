Leeds United are on the cusp of finalising their first two pieces of business of the January window, with both Charlie Crew and Joe Gelhardt expected to seal imminent exits out of Elland Road, while apparent interest in Emmanuel Latte Lath has been played down despite claims Middlesbrough are open to his sale.

The Whites are top of the Championship and hoping to return to the Premier League at the second time of asking. Leeds United also recorded a somewhat nervy 1-0 victory over League Two Harrogate Town on Saturday to book their place in round four of the FA Cup, where they will face the winners of Monday night’s Millwall v Dagenham & Redbridge tie.

While a cup run is always nice, Daniel Farke’s focus will absolutely be fully fixed on securing promotion, with Leeds currently having a one-point lead on Sheffield United but with fourth-placed Sunderland just two points further back.

As a result, the margin for errors is few in what is sure to be a tense and nervous run-in to the Championship season.

Daniel Farke’s squad are the envy of many in the division boasting several strong options right across the side. And with competition for places stronger than ever, two men on the fringes under the German – in Crew and Gelhardt – are now on the verge of securing loan exits.

Indeed, competition for Gelhardt’s signature has been intense. With sources revealing to TEAMtalk that the Whites were open to his exit back in November, that chase is now set to be won by Hull, with the Championship side powering towards an agreement to take the 22-year-old to the MKM Stadium for the remainder of the season.

Now the Yorkshire Evening Post has confirmed that teenage midfielder Crew is also nearing an exit with League Two side Doncaster Rovers looking to bring in the Wales international on loan.

The 18-year-old has just one sub appearance to his name this season and Leeds believe a loan move with be of serious benefit to his development.

In terms of incomings, one man Leeds have been linked with is Middlesbrough striker Latte Lath.

However, while Boro have seemingly left themselves open to the possibility of the Ivory Coast international leaving, a move to Elland Road looks unlikely. Now prospects of that move have been further dampened amid claims that Atlanta United have made an ambitious bid to land the 26-year-old.

Leeds stance on Emmanuel Latte Lath bid; Bamford exit

Per reports in America, Atlanta United are willing to shatter their transfer record by paying up to £16m (€19m, $20m) to land Latte Lath, who has 28 goals in 64 appearances for the Teessiders.

And with Boro reportedly open to his sale for that price, the two-times capped striker has also found himself strongly linked with a move to Leeds this month as they look to add more firepower to their ranks in the wake of Gelhardt’s imminent exit.

However, sources have stated that Leeds are unlikely at this stage to launch a move for Latte Lath, with Leeds believing that, even taking into account Gelhardt’s imminent departure, they have enough options to play up front.

Joel Piroe is currently Farke’s preferred choice, with Mateo Joseph and Patrick Bamford, though the latter is currently injured, alternative options to the manager. Winger Wilfried Gnonto can also play there if required.

And while Leeds do have their eyes open for potential deals this month – Farke recently claimed Leeds’ recruitment team had prepped for ‘almost every possible scenario this month’ – the 49ers’ plan was always to assess their squad, including their attack, come the summer when the club knows what division it will be competing in next season.

With Gelhardt on the brink of exiting Elland Road, that will also likely block any chances of Bamford leaving too.

The once-capped England striker had been linked with moves to Genoa, Wrexham and Blackburn this month. But with the 31-year-old currently nursing a hamstring strain, likely to sideline him until the end of the month, his chances of leaving the club this month look bleak, to say the least.

