Two Prem sides plotting Leeds Utd raid that’ll wreck promotion hopes, as likely transfer cost confirmed

Leeds United are facing a battle to retain arguably their best attacker beyond January after a report revealed two Premier League sides are considering a swoop.

The Whites oversaw a superb summer transfer window that allowed Daniel Farke to retain many of the club’s finest assets. Furthermore, a series of inspired signings – such as Joe Rodon and Joel Piroe in particular – have greatly elevated the quality in Leeds’ squad.

The end result sees the west Yorkshire outfit sit third in the table, though on the back of their 1-0 victory over Leicester on Friday, Farke and co will be eyeing automatic promotion.

Arguably Leeds’ best attacking weapon this season has been livewire winger Crysencio Summerville.

The Dutch Under-21 international has proved a veritable bargain since his modest £1.3m arrival from Feyenoord back in 2020.

Summerville has been a leading light for Farke this season, scoring six and assisting four in the Championship so far. His pace, dribbling ability and willingness to take on defenders ensures he’s a constant threat in the final third.

Leeds did well to retain their left winger in the off-season after Burnley tabled a £20m bid. Fabrizio Romano confirmed the offer in the latter stages of the window, though Leeds had zero intention of selling.

However, according to a fresh update from Football Insider, Leeds face a a new battle to retain their electric wideman.

Prem duo circling; Leeds valuation revealed

FI state not one but two Premier League sides are hovering over Summerville. The report doesn’t specify which clubs, though given Burnley’s prior bid, it stands to reason they’re among the pair.

Leeds reportedly value Summerville at a minimum of £25m. His contract status – being tied down until 2026 – also ensures they’re in a strong bargaining position if the offers do roll in.

In any case, the report claims Leeds intend to rebuff all bids if and when they do come – even if £25m is bid.

Farke and his coaching staff reportedly believe Summerville has only scratched the surface of his abilities. As such, he’s labelled ‘vital’ to their promotion hopes.

It’s also claimed they’re certain Summerville’s value will skyrocket if they secure promotion and Summerville played a major role in the feat.

As such, while interest in Summerville is once again swelling, it appears Leeds will do all they can to leave any January bidders empty-handed.

