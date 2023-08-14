Tyler Adams: Chelsea snub leads Premier League rivals to trigger £20m release clause of Leeds midfielder

A second Premier League team has reportedly triggered Tyler Adams’ £20million release clause in a bid to sign the Leeds United midfielder.

The 24-year-old USA star has been heavily tipped with a move away from Elland Road ever since Leeds’ relegation to the Championship last season, and it appears that he could be heading to the south coast.

Chelsea were previously close to securing a deal with the Elland Road outfit before seeing the move collapse, despite the two clubs agreeing a fee initially over Adams’ £20m exit clause.

The midfielder is currently unable to play due to a hamstring injury that he suffered in the latter stages of last season. Indeed, Adams was forced to undergo surgery to rectify the issue.

He is not expected to be back until after the September international break, leading Chelsea to follow up their commitment to landing both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia instead.

Caicedo completed his initial £100m switch on Monday, while the Blues are also expected to beat Liverpool to the capture of Southampton star Lavia.

And with Mauricio Pochettino pulling the plug on a move for Adams, that has left the door open for Bournemouth to swoop.

Cherries picks off Adams’ competition

The Cherries were keen to move negotiations along quickly with Brighton, Aston Villa and Manchester United all among the clubs keeping tabs on Adams’ situation.

Andoni Iraola’s side have been one of the busiest clubs in the summer transfer window so far, landing a total of eight new signings.

And it appears that Adams is close to becoming their ninth, following on from the recent addition of Norwich right-back Max Aarons.

The Cherries began their new season with a 1-1 draw against West Ham, while Leeds have a point from their opening two Championship fixtures.

