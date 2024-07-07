Rasmus Kristensen and Diego Llorente had contrasting loan spells away from Leeds at Roma last season

Fabrizio Romano has given the ‘here we go’ treatment to Diego Llorente’s permanent exit from Leeds United to a club back in his native Spain for a fee that may surprise anyone who has watched him at Roma since his last appearance for the West Yorkshire side.

Llorente signed a new contract with Leeds back in December 2022, but just a month later he left on loan for Roma. He impressed enough upon reuniting with his former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho that he earned a second season on loan in Serie A.

Once again, Llorente was a respected player for Roma in 2023-24 – far more so than other Leeds loan outcast Rasmus Kristensen – and many assumed the Italians would make an effort to keep him.

However, Llorente is actually heading elsewhere. In recent days, Real Betis have been working on a move for the 30-year-old, who would be their second signing from Leeds this summer after they converted Marc Roca’s loan into a permanent deal.

Now, Romano has confirmed Llorente is Betis-bound, revealing the centre-back will sign a four-year contract in Seville.

Somewhat surprisingly, Romano states the transfer fee Leeds will be receiving is in the region of just €3m (£2.5m). While Llorente failed to fully convince at Leeds and is now in his thirties, the fact he has performed well for a European outfit over the past 18 months means that could be a bargain for Betis.

Llorente originally cost Leeds a reported £18m fee and last summer they retained hope that Roma might pay them a similar fee, until the loan deal was extended again following relegation to the Championship.

Even going into this transfer window, there was talk of a €5m fee for Llorente, but he will be leaving Leeds for even less than that.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side will be providing Llorente with his first spell back in LaLiga since he left Real Sociedad for Leeds in 2020, while it will be his first stint with a club in Andalusia since he was on loan at Malaga from Real Madrid in the 2016-17 season.

A Europa League runner-up from his original loan with Roma, Llorente will also get to compete in Europe for a third consecutive season after Betis’ qualification for the Europa Conference League.

Llorente’s final appearance tally for Leeds will be 59. Meanwhile, he will leave Roma with 53 appearances behind him.

Llorente posts farewell message

Indicating his move to Betis is close, Llorente bid an emotional farewell to Roma – without mentioning Leeds – with a statement on Instagram.

He wrote: “I can only say thank you Roma! An unforgettable year and a half in which I have been happy and able to understand what the Romanista feeling means.

“Wearing the Roma shirt was a great responsibility but at the same time a unique sensation.

“I conclude this period satisfied to have defended and fought for this badge, leaving everything on the pitch with pride and honour.

“I will always remember the great evenings at the Stadio Olimpico, the atmosphere of the derbies and more than 70,000 people who sang the Roma anthem.

“Thanks to all the fans for your unconditional support and thanks to all the people that allowed me to live this dream that I will never forget.

“From now on there will be one more Romanista to support Roma. Forza Roma!”

While Llorente has performed well since leaving Leeds, it’s fair to say the Whites haven’t looked back too much since either. Although they remain in the Championship after losing the play-off final, their newly formed partnership of Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon was a strongpoint of their season.

Rodon has since returned on a permanent basis from Tottenham as part of the deal that saw Archie Gray secure his Premier League move.

With his own Leeds chapter now closed – as well as its Roma subsection – Llorente can only hope he settles at Betis.

