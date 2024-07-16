Leeds United are expected to finalise the sale of Glen Kamara to Rennes in the coming days after new information came to light on the bargain deal the clubs have struck, while sources have indicated that two more big-name exits of first-team regulars are also on the cards.

The Whites are preparing for a second season in the Championship after narrowly missing promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt last time out. Despite reaching 90 points, Leeds could only finish the third – the first time since 1998 such a tally has failed to secure promotion from the second tier – consigning them to the play-offs, which also ended in misery after a 1-0 loss to Southampton at Wembley.

As a result, and with the club needing to meet strict Profit and Sustainbility Rules, Leeds were forced to cash in on teenage talent, Archie Gray, who completed a £40m move to Tottenham after just one season as a first teamer.

And while the sale also allowed Leeds the opportunity to bring back defender Joe Rodon in a permanent £10m deal, it does not look like the Elland Road exodus will start and end with Gray.

However, Leeds will now only sanction sales on their terms and are at least now in a stronger position when it comes to negotiations.

That said, boss Daniel Farke does want to make some changes to his line-up and ensure they are better equipped to secure promotion at the second attempt of asking.

And having witnessed his midfield deliver just three goals (two for Ethan Ampadu; one for Ilia Gruev) between them all season, that has been identified as an area of major weakness to address this summer.

Leeds to sell Glen Kamara in the coming days

And the next man through the exit door will be Finland international midfielder Kamara, who joined the Whites in a £5.1m move from Rangers last summer.

Kamara was a key figure in the Leeds side, featuring 42 times over the course of the campaign.

However, despite showing a good eye for a pass and an ability to quickly get the Whites on the front foot, Kamara finished the season with just three assists (and zero goals) to his name.

Understandably, Farke wants a greater contribution from his midfield areas next season and the club has already struck a deal to bring in Joe Rothwell on a season’s loan from Bournemouth, while Brenden Aaronsen will be a part of the squad again having spent the 2023/24 season on loan in Germany with Union Berlin.

As a result, Leeds have decided that Kamara is a disposable asset and talks over a potential move to Rennes have gathered pace over the last few days.

TEAMtalk revealed last week that an agreement between the clubs was close and now a fresh update has confirmed an ‘agreement in principle’ has been reached between the clubs.

Leeds will receive a fee of €8m (£6.7m) for the 28-year-old, though with Rangers claiming a 10% stake of the sale (£670,000), the Whites will make an estimated profit of just under £1m on their original investment.

Kamara is expected to put the finishing touches to the move in the coming days, where he is expected to agree a three-year deal to replace the agreement he had at Elland Road, leaving the player free to hook up Julien Stephen’s squad for their pre-season training camp in Dinard, north-western France.

Leeds transfer news: Unique triple raid gathers pace

Meanwhile, reports in Spain claim Junior Firpo will be the subject of a fresh approach from Real Betis this summer as they look to bring their former star back to Andalusia.

Firpo made his name in LaLiga with Los Verdiblancos before transfering to Barcelona, where he counted Lionel Messi among his many illustrious teammates.

He sealed a move to Leeds in summer 2021, signing a four-year deal in the process.

But with just a year left on his current arrangement, Betis are now interested in bringing Firpo back to Spain – five years after he initially left.

Leeds are understood to be open to his sale, given his contract situation, though also wary of the fact that Firpo was a significantly-improved performer when returning to their line-up over the second half of last season.

And according to ABC De Sevilla, Betis have opened talks with Leeds over a potential move. They report that the player is open to the switch, though he would be required to take a big salary sacrifice to return to the Estadio Benito Villamarin, where he would compete with Romain Perraud for their left-back spot.

Betis have already raided Leeds twice this summer already, signing both Marc Roca and Diego Llorente in cut-price deals, with a unique third raid on Elland Road seemingly gathering pace.

TEAMtalk can also confirm that Everton are also growing in confidence that a deal can be struck with Leeds to sign Italy winger Wilfried Gnonto this summer.

The 20-year-old was strongly courted by the Toffees last summer, only for Leeds to dig their heels in and resist a move.

But their interest has not faded and Sean Dyche’s side are now hoping to strike a deal at the second time of asking.

Everton are already in talks with the player’s entourage over a possible deal and are encouraged that a deal is there to be done.

Leeds are thought to be open-minded over a possible sale, preferring to sell Gnonto if it strengthened their chances of keeping Crysencio Summerville.

However, Leeds will be firm in any negotiations over his sale and value the player, who contributed eight goals and two assists from 36 appearances in the Championship, at around the £25m mark and that will be their price point if the Toffees do make a firm enquiry.