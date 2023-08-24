Leeds accelerating towards incredible triple splurge with £5.1m Leverkusen raid first and high-level duo to follow

Leeds United hope to seriously bolster their promotion-hunting squad with the addition of three quality signings in the next few days – with a deal Bayer Leverkusen star Nadiem Amiri reportedly closing in.

The Whites have endured arguably the biggest summer of changes of ever professional club in England. Under new owners, with a new boss at the helm in Daniel Farke, a new technical set-up behind the scenes to boot is one thing; but seeing 12 players depart – the most recent being Tyler Adams in a £23m move to Bournemouth – is another.

Indeed, Leeds now only have Willy Gnonto, Luis Sinisterra and Georginio Rutter on their books from the players who signed during the 2022/23 campaign – though thankfully fears that Italy star Gnonto could quit have since been stemmed.

Nonetheless, with the dirty dozen having departed, Leeds’ focus will now turn to both retaining their star names and also adding to their squad.

So far this summer, Leeds have brought in four players with Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, Sam Byram and Joe Rodon all adding to their mix.

However, the Whites are far from done on the recruitment side and Leeds have submitted a £5.1m bid to sign Bayer star Amiri.

The five-times capped Germany international has just a year left on his deal and has been made available by the Bundesliga side.

And according to Kicker, Leeds are the only side to match Leverkusen’s valuation for the 26-year-old, who plays as an attacking midfielder.

There is rival interest from Marseille, but the French side are yet to place a bid, making Leeds the favourites as things stand.

Leeds keen on Piroe and also near Glen Kamara transfer

The decision is now down to Amiri, who can either sign for Leeds or take a chance on OM following up on their interest. However, it seems his time under Xabi Alonso at Leverkusen is over. He made just nine Bundesliga starts last season, featuring another 16 times off the bench, while scoring four times and adding one assist.

With Leeds now hoping for the green light from Amiri, focus is firmly switched towards another attacking signing in the form of Swansea frontman Joel Piroe.

The Dutch striker boasts a formidable record of 44 goals in 92 games for the Swans since moving to south Wales in 2021.

But with his deal expiring next summer, he has so far rejected attempts by the Jacks to extend his contract. That has led to quite the heated transfer battle ensuing between a plethora of sides.

With Leeds, Southampton and Leicester in the mix, Piroe will have to make a clear decision in the next eight days before the window closes. The Foxes’ interest has cooled though since, leaving Saints and Leeds to seemingly battle it out.

The south-coast side arguably hold the advantage given they are now managed by Russell Martin, who bossed Piroe at the Liberty Stadium previously.

But it is Leeds who have made the first move, launching a bid of around £8m – £10m for his services. A Saints bid, however, will not be far behind with sources informing TEAMtalk that a bid from Southampton will also be launched on Thursday.

Glen Kamara set to become next Leeds Utd signing

In the meantime, Leeds do have high hopes that a deal for Glen Kamara will be the next over the line for the Whites.

The Finland midfielder has been cleared to leave Rangers this summer after falling down manager Michael Beale’s pecking order.

We revealed earlier this week that the midfielder’s representatives have held talks with Leeds, Coventry and Middlesbrough over prospective transfers.

However, the Whites have now agreed terms with Kamara and are leading the race to sign him. And there appears a strong belief from within Leeds that a deal to sign him will soon be finalised.

Kamara, who will cost a fee of £5.5m, has played 193 times for the Gers, scoring nine goals. The 27-year-old has also been capped 52 times by his country, having come through the academy ranks at Arsenal before making the move to Scotland, initially with Dundee.

