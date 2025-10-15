Brenden Aaronson won his 53rd cap for USMNT on Tuesday as Mauricio Pochettino’s side came from behind to beat Australia 2-1 – and the American supporters and media all said the same thing in a message which should send the player back to Leeds United buzzing.

The 24-year-old moved to Elland Road in a summer 2022 switch from Red Bull Salzburg. First identified as a target by Marcelo Bielsa, by the time Aaronson signed on the dotted line at Leeds, it would be under the tutelage of his compatriot, Jesse Marsch. Since then, Aaronson has made 95 appearances for the Whites, with his time at Elland Road punctuated by a season’s loan in Germany with Union Berlin.

However, the player has never quite built on the promise his early outings at Leeds suggested, and he is often seen as a divisive figure among the fanbase, with plenty questioning his lack of goals and assists since signing, together with his ability to impose himself in the Premier League.

The one thing Aaronson always brings, however, is incredible work-rate and the player – compared to a “wasp in a bottle” by former goalkeeper Paul Robinson – has remained a consistent figure in Daniel Farke’s plans thanks to that tenacity and ability to press opponents.

As it goes, Aaronson has been a consistent figure in Farke’s plans since his return, making 47 appearances last season and seven so far in the Premier League, this, with four of those coming from the start across the last four matches.

And while still without a goal or assist for Leeds this season, Aaronson was noticeably better against Tottenham, his shot forcing Guglielmo Vicario to spill the ball, which presented Noah Okafor with a simple tap-in.

Now, off the back of an appearance off the bench for the United States – he was introduced as a 64th-minute replacement for Timothy Weah – USA fans and media alike have been wowed by Aaronson’s efforts, suggesting Farke is not alone in his appreciation of the player, and underlining the player’s new-found confidence….

American media and fans alike were wowed by Aaronson

Particularly lively, Aaronson almost made his mark instantly with a gorgeous pass through to Diego Luna, which was unfortunate not to result in a third goal for the USA.

Analysing his performance, GOAL raved about the moment, marking him with a 7/10 display and stating: “It looked like a big moment passed him by, but Aaronson picked out Luna for what could have been, and arguably should have been, a goal – decent work from the Leeds midfielder.

Another outlet, Pro Soccer Wire, ranked Aaronson as “superb”, rating him as a “threat” and showing that “he belongs” in Pochettino’s thinking.

“Aaronson replaced Weah, intriguingly taking up the same role as the Marseille man. However, 12 minutes later (and before his ad hoc wingback skills could be truly tested), he moved into a central role.

“He immediately did superbly to carve out a chance for Luna, who couldn’t punch home from inside the six-yard box. It’s a crowded position, but Aaronson showed he belongs in the mix in limited minutes.”

Supporters of the USMNT were equally wowed on social media too, with many hailing his efforts across X.

‘I’ll say it: Brenden Aaronson was better than Tim Weah and Diego Luna today,’ one beamed, before another added: ‘Aaronson looking pretty dangerous in this attacking mid role.’

Another noted the player’s improvement and commented: ‘Aaronson looks MUCH improved this year. We were really struggling with possession to close out Australia, and he showed the most poise in the attacking half.’

A fourth added that Aaronson is a man on a mission, aiming to make the World Cup: ‘Aaronson really wants to make the World Cup roster,’, while a fifth suggested that ‘it’s strange that Luna gets picked’, because ‘everyone knows Aaronson is better’.

Aaronson himself is pleased with his recent form and hopes he can soon start adding goals and assists to his game.

“I’ve played the last four games which is big for me, getting good minutes and I’m really happy with the performances I’ve put in, maybe I haven’t got the stats I think I should be getting, but that’s football,” he said to American media after the game.

“Working on my goals and assists, being dangerous when I get on the ball, and bring that to the National Team and being myself, because that’s what gets me here with the National Team. Just being myself.”

