Leeds United have entered advanced talks over a transfer for Lazio striker Vedat Muriqi, but further reports have claimed that West Brom have won the race.

The Whites are after a striker in the January transfer window following Patrick Bamford’s continued absence. Leeds’ main goalscorer has only played seven times in all competitions this season.

As a result, the Elland Road club have reportedly turned to Lazio’s Kosovo international Muriqi.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side – led by director of football Victor Orta – have opened talks over a deal for the 27-year-old. Leeds want an initial loan deal with an option to buy worth £6.7million.

According to another update from La Lazio Siamo Noi, Leeds are now in advanced talks with the Serie A club and the representatives of Muriqi.

However, reports in Turkey claim that West Brom could yet beat Bielsa to the transfer.

In fact, A Spor has said that Muriqi is on his way to England to complete a deal with the Championship club.

The Baggies are looking to sign the 34-time Kosovo international to aid their promotion push. They currently sit fourth in the table, six points off the automatic promotion places.

Leeds, meanwhile, need a new attacker with Bamford and Rodrigo among those who have suffered injury problems of late.

However, their reluctance to follow Lazio’s request in taking up an obligation to buy the player is their issue.

Muriqi, who signed for Lazio in September 2020 from Fenerbahce, has not enjoyed the best form for his current side.

In fact, he has only scored two goals in 48 outings for the Serie A club. He is also yet to score from 11 league outings this term. Nevertheless, he has netted 18 goals in 37 outings for Kosovo.

Muriqi interest amid Leeds injuries

While Muriqi does not have the greatest goalscoring record, he would be another option for Leeds amid their injury problems.

Joe Gelhardt is another who has succumbed to injury after colliding with a team-mate in training.

As such, the promising youngster will be out for three to four weeks according to Bielsa.

And former Leeds player Noel Whelan admitted that it is more bad news for his old club.