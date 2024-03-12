Leeds Utd vulnerable as bounce-back star sparks stunning Barcelona and Real Madrid transfer claims

A remarkable report has tipped Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona to reignite their interest in a Leeds United man who’s finally silencing the doubters.

Daniel Farke’s side began the season among the favourites for promotion, though matching sky high expectations is rarely straightforward.

But after spending much of the season in the play-off positions, a run of 11 wins and one draw to begin 2024 has thrust Leeds into the second automatic promotion place.

Ipswich Town have been overhauled, though still pose a threat only a point behind. Table-toppers Leicester City have stumbled, meaning it’s no longer a scrap for just second spot.

Success stories are dotted all across the pitch at Elland Road this season, with Crysencio Summerville arguably the stand-out player in the division.

ARCHIE GRAY: Why Leeds United have a future £100m player on their hands

However, what will please Leeds fans and Farke the most is their stellar defensive record.

Leeds became synonymous with heavy defeats during the final two years of their three-year return to the Premier League.

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier was as much at fault as any of his defenders, with the Frenchman appearing to suffer a crisis of confidence in the top flight.

However, Meslier has bounced back in style in the second tier and leads the division in the clean sheets category. His mark of 16 puts him one in front of West Brom’s Alex Palmer on 15. Third on the list is way back on 12.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Sport has covered Meslier’s return to prominence, though it may make Leeds a little squeamish.

Meslier putting himself back on Euro giants’ radars

Firstly, Sport highlight prior interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona in Meslier. That came all the way back in his initial loan season at the club as a fresh-faced teenager in the 2019/20 campaign.

Meslier was lauded for his penalty-saving expertise and distribution at the time. He was also widely viewed as a future France international.

Real Madrid and Barcelona both hovered, though the interest ultimately came to nothing. Once Meslier subsequently began to struggle in the Premier League, the two Spanish giants saw no reason to keep tabs.

However, Sport highlight Meslier’s surge in form this term and suggest he’ll soon come back on the radar of Europe’s elite – including Real Madrid and Barcelona.

EURO PAPER TALK: €140m Liverpool, Barcelona transfer implodes amid ‘unfeasible’ claims; Man Utd told to smash record to sign Serie A star

Still aged just 24, signing Meslier could mean the buying club lock up their goalkeeping position for the better part of the next decade.

If either of the Spanish heavyweights did come calling, Meslier would no doubt find it difficult to reject their advances.

Of course, any transfer speculation is clearly in its infancy and any suitors would first wish to see how Meslier performs in his second stint in the top flight.

To get that opportunity, Leeds and Meslier must maintain their excellent form over the next two months and achieve promotion at the first time of asking.

DON’T MISS: Leeds given significant double boost in push to sign Tottenham star as Levy is sent message and Farke has his say