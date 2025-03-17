Leeds United have been warned their squad will be exposed to more high-profile departures this summer if the Whites once again miss out on promotion, with three top stars unlikely to be at Elland Road next season – while Chris Wilder has ramped up the pressure with more comments about Sheffield United’s promotion prospects.

After narrowly missing out on promotion last season, the Whites have led the way for much of the 2024/25 campaign and having pushed hard to return to the Premier League at the second time of asking. But while Leeds have only suffered four league defeats all season – and just one in their last 20 games – they have been unable to shake off the attentions of both Sheffield United and Burnley, who are themselves looking to instantly rejoin the elite.

Indeed, Saturday’s 2-2 draw at QPR, in which Leeds recovered from 2-0 down, saw both their nearest challengers take full advantage; Burnley winning 2-0 at Swansea later that day and Sheffield United recording a 1-0 derby win over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Now with only two points separating the three sides, Leeds find themselves embroiled in another fight to the death to reclaim a place back in the big time.

And just like last season where they lost Georginio Rutter, Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville for sizeable fees, Leeds have been warned that more of their gems would also move on if another promotion was missed.

The warning comes from former goalkeeper Paul Robinson, who despite fearing their big names – in which the likes of Ao Tanaka and Willy Gnonto are much coveted from within the Premier League – think Leeds will still get the job done.

“I don’t think they will fail to get promoted. I think it’s almost impossible not to be in the play-offs where they are now. And I think with the games that they’ve got left, they are going to get promoted,” Robinson told MOT Leeds News, before adding: “But like anything, any team in the Championship, the vultures will come. And you have to cut your cloth accordingly financially [if promotion is missed].”

In addition to Gnonto and Tanaka, a failure to secure promotion would also cost Leeds the chance at signing Manor Solomon on a permanent deal from Tottenham.

“It’s no different at Leeds to any other club. Without putting figures on it, you’d lose a good few. But actually, with the backing that the club has got, with the investment that they’ve got and the ownership, the club are financially in a situation where they can keep a lot of the players.”

DON’T MISS ⚪🟡🔵 Sources: Everton considering rivalling Leeds United for 14 G/A winger as tempting price tag revealed

Chris Wilder cranks up promotion pressure dial

However, Robinson thinks manager Daniel Farke’s job could also be on the line if promotion is missed a second time around.

“If the very worst wants to happen, they regroup and go again,” Robinson said. “I think if they don’t go up this year, it’s not the players that go, the manager goes, and you give another manager an opportunity to go up with that bunch of players. And I think Leeds United can do that financially.”

Meanwhile, Sheffield United boss Wilder has spoken at his bewilderment at the high standards all three sides in the promotion race have set this season, having his say on what he has labelled a “titanic battle”.

“Another promotion on the horizon. An incredible challenge, it’s ridiculous the amount of points that all three clubs have got at this stage in the season. We talk about Leeds not going up with 90 [last season]..” Wilder told Sheffield United’s YouTube page.

“We’re on 82 points – I know it’ll say 80 points with eight games to go. How good have the teams been in their attitude and consistency. It’s going to be a titanic tussle between now and the end of the season.”

Despite what some might argue is more kidology from the Blades boss, Leeds remain slight favourites to go up, given only two of their remaining eight fixtures come against sides currently in the top half of the table.

There is also the small matter of Sheffield United still having Burnley to play – on 21 April – meaning one, or both, those sides will drop points that day.

Leeds transfer round-up: Wolves star linked; Man Utd make Meslier decision

Meanwhile, United will have three immediate transfer priorities should they go on to secure promotion, with a trusted journalist making clear who they intend to sign as quickly as possible and with another trusted regular also revealing his wishes for a long-term stay at Elland Road.

Elsewhere, we can confirm Manchester United have shelved their interest in signing Illan Meslier this summer after identifying the Frenchman as a possible backup goalkeeper for Andre Onana.

And finally, sources have indicated United are considering a bid for Hugo Bueno in the summer window, with the Wolves man seen as an upgrade for one of Farke’s best performers over the last 18 months. Competition though looks tough with at least one other Premier League side lurking.

Promotion race going down to the wire

The race for automatic promotion in the Championship with eight games left

QUIZ: Can you find the odd man out for Leeds United?