Leeds United have former Arsenal, Valencia and Villarreal midfielder Francis Coquelin on trial and are considering offering the Frenchman a contract, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Leeds United are on the lookout for midfield reinforcements following injuries to key duo Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev. Skipper Ampadu will be out until January after suffering knee ligament damage during the 3-0 win over Coventry City on September 30, while Gruev sustained a ‘significant injury’ to the meniscus in his right knee as Leeds drew 1-1 with Norwich City on October 4.

Earlier this month, Leeds were linked with both Cheikhou Kouyate and Jack Cork as potential short-term solutions to their midfield selection headache.

But Cork then returned to Burnley to take up a player-coach role, while ex-West Ham United and Crystal Palace man Kouyate had a successful trial period but then failed a medical.

This has forced Daniel Farke and Leeds to search for alternative targets. TEAMtalk can now confirm reports that free agent Coquelin is training with the Whites and is happy to join.

Although, Coquelin is just one of several trialists at Leeds, and he is waiting to see if Farke greenlights the move. The manager is trying to see which trialist adapts best.

Ahead of Leeds’ huge clash against promotion rivals Sheffield United on Friday night, Farke was asked about the club’s midfielder hunt.

He said: “I spoke about signing a free agent. As you know, I will never confirm any names. I won’t speak about players who are not under contract at Leeds.

“I can speak in general, and it is a special and it is a new situation. We are short in numbers, we had a small group anyway but due to the injuries of Ampadu and Gruev and Wober, we have decided to have a deeper look into the free agent market.

“There have been some guests at Thorp Arch in the last few days. But it is important not to speak about names but the profile, we are thin in holding midfield.”

Francis Coquelin an experienced option

Leeds’ prospective signing of Coquelin would certainly turn some heads, given his links with Arsenal.

The former France U21 international joined Arsenal’s U18 side in July 2008 and went on to make 160 first-team appearances for the Gunners, while also having loan spells at Lorient, Freiburg and Charlton Athletic.

Coquelin was part of an Arsenal squad which won two FA Cups and two Community Shields before leaving for Valencia in January 2018.

The 33-year-old picked up a winners medal in the Copa del Rey with Valencia before joining their rivals Villarreal in August 2020.

Coquelin featured 107 times for Villarreal and helped them win the Europa League in May 2021, beating Manchester United in the final.

However, Coquelin gradually played less and less games for Villarreal as the seasons went on, down to both injuries and competition for places.

He remains without a club since leaving the La Liga outfit at the end of last season, though that could soon change if Coquelin does enough to impress Farke in training.

Farke responds to Jurgen Klopp speculation

Meanwhile, Farke has also been quizzed on the role Liverpool icon Jurgen Klopp might play at Elland Road in the future.

Klopp will become Red Bull’s new global head of soccer in January, while the Austria-based company purchased a minority stake in Leeds in May.

It has incredibly been suggested that Klopp might become Leeds manager at some stage, but Farke has downplayed the influence his compatriot may have at the club.

“Not directly, because he was announced by Red Bull,” Farke told a press conference when asked about Klopp. “There are obviously a few Red Bull teams like in Leipzig, Salzburg, New York and so on. We are Leeds United and for that it is clear, he has a big impact on the Red Bull clubs and for us not that much.

“We are Leeds United and I think no one of our supporters would allow us to try and copy something or follow a similar philosophy. We are a pretty unique club and also have our own values, principles philosophy, our own way that we want to play.

“As far as I know, this is exactly what the 49ers are standing for. They know how special this club is and they don’t want to copy someone else and for that, we will always be Leeds United.”