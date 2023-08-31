Leeds Utd transfers: Werder Bremen midfielder deal on with £15m-rated Man City man tipped to follow; Luke Thomas explains Sheffield United move

Leeds United are moving quickly in their pursuit of Werder Bremen midfielder Ilia Gruev with Phil Hay expecting the deal to go through quickly the Whites.

Daniel Farke’s side are very much focusing on new recruits with now just hours left in the window and with hope growing they can retain their top stars. Leeds have seeen 12 big-name departures since relegation, many of whom departing on loan, and only really Tyler Adams (£23m to Bournemouth) departing for a sizeable fee.

However, with the club now focused on team strengthening, a fast and furious end to the window at Elland Road could now be underway.

Leeds have managed to strengthen at right-back with Djed Spence signing on a season’s loan from Tottenham. However, efforts to bolster their left-back options have failed with TEAMtalk revealing Sheffield United have beaten them to the signing of Luke Thomas.

Farke also saw a move to bring Nadiem Amiri to Elland Road fail after the Bayer Leevrkusen star travelled to the city for talks and a look around. The move for the player was rejected after his apparent demand for an exit clause should the club fail to win promotion this season.

As a result, the £5.1m signing has been abandoned with Amiri heading back to Germany and an uncertain future.

Leeds, however, are not resting on their laurels and want to sign at least two midfielders before the window shuts. And according to The Athletic’s Leeds Utd oracle, Hay, a deal for Gruev is rapidly progressing.

Hay said on the Square Ball Youtube show (29:29), “A guy called Ilia Gruev which seems to have moved really quickly. He’s 23-years-old and I get the vibes first thing that one’s going to happen.”

Leeds want Gruev, Harwood-Bellis and Kamara

Hay continued: “[Gruev is] Very much a Farke target. That one, by all accounts, has got a pretty serious chance. I think they might do two to give them some bodies there.”

Gruev is a defensive midfielder who has won eight caps for his country. He’s made 61 appearances for Werder since emerging through their ranks and has scored the one goal.

Leeds reportedly want him to sign alongside a £5m arrangement to sign Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.

The Finland midfielder’s arrival has long been in the works but remains on course for the Whites, having agreed personal terms.

The double signing could see Leeds listen to offers for Darko Gyabi, with the £5m signing from Manchester City not featuring highly in Farke’s plans.

With time ticking away, Leeds also are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis on loan.

City had been open to offers for the £15m-rated England Under-21 international this summer but have not been able to find a taker for him. As a result, Leeds could re-explore the possibility of signing the centre-half on a season’s loan.

Per The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, he stated a number of Championship sides are looking into a possible deal.

“Now the door is open for Southampton, Leicester City and possibly Leeds to make their play in the last days of the window,” he said.

Luke Thomas explains Sheffield United move

With Thomas now signing instead for Sheffield United from Leicester, the player has explained his reasoning for moving to Bramall Lane.

The 22-year-old moves to South Yorkshire on a season’s loan, with the Foxes not in the mood to strengthen a Championship promotion rival.

Thomas told Blades’ website: “When United came in a few days ago, it was an easy decision for me.

“Coming back to playing Premier League football is obviously what I wanted to do. Coming here is a great experience and I can’t wait to get started.

“I had interest elsewhere at the time but then United came along and it was an easy decision like I say – a no brainer really. I can’t wait to get going.

“I think this is a huge moment. Getting game time and getting into the team here is a key thing for me. I want to be playing as many games as possible, especially in the Premier League, my career has gone well so far, I’ve won a few things, so hopefully I can continue that here.”

Thomas will now be eligible to make his Blades debut in Saturday’s vital Premier League clash with Everton at Bramall Lane.

It remains to be seen if Leeds will be successful in their pursuit for a left-back signing before the window closes.

