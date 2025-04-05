Leeds United have been 'alerted' to the price tag of Aaron Ramsdale

Leeds are reportedly ‘alert’ to the potential signing of Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after learning of a release clause in his contract.

Ramsdale has bounced around multiple Premier League sides. He’s played for Bournemouth, Sheffield United, Arsenal and Southampton.

He was relegated with the first two of those sides, but then only played Championship football for the first two games of the 2021/22 season with the Blades before Arsenal snapped him up. Ramsdale is staring down the barrel of another relegation, with Southampton only on 10 points this season.

But TEAMtalk is aware that he’s likely to remain in the Premier League, with Bournemouth and Newcastle keeping an eye on him, as well as Leeds, who could well be promoted.

A subsequent report from Football Insider states the Whites have been ‘alerted’ by Ramsdale’s availability.

Indeed, it has been revealed his contract includes a £25million release clause, which Leeds would seemingly be willing to pay.

They have previously spent more than that on three players, so it’s not as if Ramsdale is massive expensive, particularly with the money they’d make from being promoted back to the Premier League.

READ NEXT: Sources: Leeds United consider brutal axing of key starter amid big Farke concerns

Meslier may be shown door

Interest in Ramsdale comes amid some horror performances from incumbent goalkeeper Illan Meslier. The Frenchman has been at fault for a number of goals this season, and Daniel Farke dropped him for Leeds’ next game.

TEAMtalk is aware that Ramsdale is being pursued with a view from the Whites to sign a new No.1.

With Meslier’s contract up in 2026, Leeds will have a decision to make on his future soon.

If they do land a new goalkeeper, it’s possible they could show him the door in order to guarantee making a fee from him.

Leeds round-up: Huge Bueno competition

TEAMtalk sources have stated that fellow goalkeepers Caoimhin Kelleher and and Djorde Petrovic are being eyed by the Whites.

TEAMtalk is also aware that Leeds are interested in Wolves man Hugo Bueno, but they’ll have to compete with Nottingham Forest for his signature.

He is also being pursued by a number of other clubs.

Meanwhile, Whites boss Farke job will reportedly be under threat if he doesn’t engineer promotion this season, with the manager told he won’t get a third bite of the cherry, after already failing to take his side back to the top flight last term.

Leeds’ most expensive signings per season