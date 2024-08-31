Leeds Utd announce new Gnonto contract as exit-clause status is clarified after averting summer sale

Leeds United lost some key players over the summer, but one who stayed was Wilfried Gnonto – and the Championship club have now confirmed he has signed a new contract.

Gnonto has been with Leeds since 2022, when he joined from FC Zurich. After four goals in his debut season, the Italy international tried to leave after Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League. However, Leeds stood firm and kept him.

Last season, Gnonto went on to score nine goals from 44 appearances as Leeds just missed out on an instant return to the top flight.

Their failure to redeem Premier League status led to the loss of players like Archie Gray (who joined Tottenham), Crysencio Summerville (West Ham) and Georginio Rutter (Brighton) – and there was top-flight interest in Gnonto too.

Leeds rejected a £23m bid by Everton for Gnonto while the summer transfer window was open and the 20-year-old remains on the books at Elland Road now it has closed.

But not only have Leeds avoided selling Gnonto, they have also managed to tie him down to an updated contract, which will now last until 2028.

Gnonto’s original deal with Leeds was due to expire in 2027 instead.

And in a major contrast to his stance this time last year, the versatile forward has enthusiastically explained how happy he is at Leeds.

Gnonto told LUTV: “It feels really good. I’m really happy for this extension. I’m really happy to be here and obviously I can’t wait to play in front of the fans again.

“I’ve been here two years now and I’m going into my third season, I’m really happy to be here.

“It’s been, since the start, I can say my second home. I really enjoyed being here and with the ambition in the club, I see my future here.

“I feel like it’s important for me to find some consistency and I feel like the right place to do it this year. So I’m really happy and I can’t wait to keep going with it.”

Gnonto aiming to improve with Leeds

Gnonto was just 18 years old when he joined Leeds, but by that point he had already made his senior international debut for Italy after developing in the Inter academy and then earning senior experience in Switzerland with Zurich.

So far, he has scored 14 goals from 76 appearances for Leeds, who he should now be representing for the foreseeable future.

Vitally, Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Graham Smyth has claimed – with verification following from Fabrizio Romano – that Gnonto’s new contract contains NO exit clauses, which could be crucial after the circumstances some of his former teammates have left in.

Leeds United’s first bit of business after the transfer deadline day, before taking on Hull City. A new four-year contract for Willy Gnonto. No exit clauses.#lufc pic.twitter.com/S9TyLmJ4vU — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) August 31, 2024

Locked in by Leeds, Gnonto is ready to raise his level even further among his evolving group of teammates.

He added: “Since the start, I felt like Leeds United was like a family.

“I felt at home since the start and the fans were with me. My teammates helped me through the start.

“I have many teammates, many changes, but I feel like this is a good place to be and I feel like I can improve even more.

“I feel like I can bring many things to the table. I know my qualities, of course and I know my character, I feel like I can gel really well with the team.

“So I try to give my best every time and I feel like everyone can see it.”

Gnonto was a deadline-day signing himself two years ago and on deadline day this year, Leeds brought in Ao Tanaka and Isaac Schmidt from Fortuna Dusseldorf and St Gallen respectively.

