Leeds backed to bring in ‘hungry’ USMNT striker after 16-goal season, with PL ‘attitude’ in tow

Leeds have been told to go after Norwich striker Josh Sargent for the Premier League

Leeds have been urged to look at 16-goal Norwich star Josh Sargent if they reach the Premier League, as the USMNT star has the “right attitude” to succeed in the top flight.

Sargent has just had the best season of his professional career. The striker notched 16 goals in just 26 Championship appearances, along with two assists, helping Norwich to the playoffs.

It directly follows his previous best season, in which he netted 13 goals and again chipped in with two assists.

He was not able to get his side over the line and in with a chance of returning to the top flight at the end of this term.

Indeed, he and his Canaries teammates blanked in both matches of the playoff semi-final against Leeds, and they were punished in the second leg, with the Whites hammering four goals past them.

But while Sargent will not be returning to the Premier League with Norwich – who he played top-flight football with in 2021/22 – he could have a chance at making it back there on his own.

Whether or not Leeds’ interest has been piqued by his performances against them this season, they have been told by former Premier League man Sharpe to have a look at signing him.

Indeed, the ex-Whites man feels Sargent has the tools to succeed back in the top flight.

Leeds told to go after Sargent

“You need to have a bigger squad if you are going to stay in the Premier League and Sargent is a top player, so he is one who can do well,” Sharpe said.

“He seems to have the hunger and the right attitude, so will relish the step up of the Premier League.”

That hunger to return to the Premier League is evident from Sargent’s past couple of seasons.

After netting just two goals in his one top-flight season in England, the striker has bagged north of 10 goals in the next two campaigns, and of course, helped Norwich to the playoffs this season.

If the trajectory remains on the up, from 13th last season to sixth this term, Sargent could lead the Canaries to the top flight in the next campaign, as his goals have also risen in both seasons. Of course, that will depend on him being there.

Leeds might well heed the advice of their former player and bring the striker onboard, provided they beat Southampton in the playoff final and return to the Premier League after a single season away.

Sargent has worked hard for PL return

Sargent is now more mature than the 22-year-old who last played in England’s top flight, and has cut his teeth in the second tier, likely finding it much easier to learn the style of play in the country than he did when dropped in at the deep end.

While he only scored two goals in the Premier League, they both came in one game, during a 3-0 walloping of Watford, showing he has the ability to make an impact.

Having worked hard to reach a higher level in his own game, it would not be a surprise if he was given a chance at a higher level overall.

