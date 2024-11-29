Former Leeds United man Paul Robinson believes the Whites are in the mix for the transfer of Brighton wantaway Evan Ferguson in January, with former Premier League moves setting a precedent.

The Whites are flying high at the top of the Championship. Though there is a long way to go, they’re showing themselves to be one of the favourites to reach the Premier League again.

And as a result of their stature, former goalkeeper Robinson feels they could be in with a chance of landing Brighton forward Ferguson, who’s struggled for minutes after bursting through in the Premier League in 2022/23.

“They’re a massive club who have sat top of the Championship. The opportunity to play every week for Leeds United with the potential of a promotion out of the Championship could be an excellent season,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“You look at Ben White when he was at Leeds there, Joe Rodon last season, he signed permanently.

“They’ve had some really good players on loan at Leeds and the size of the football club, the size of the fan base, and the respect that it has throughout football as a massive club, that puts them in the mix for these type of players.

“Normally you look at those players and you think, well, why would they go to the Championship when there’s opportunities potentially in the Premier League?

“But to be part of a club like Leeds United and hopefully what looks like could be a very successful season for them, that’s what brings Leeds United to the table and puts their hat in the ring for a player like Ferguson, which is massive.”

Leeds have big competition

That Ferguson wants to leave Brighton – who have given him just 105 minutes in the Premier League this season – was reported of late, with the suggestion he wants to play regular first-team football.

TEAMtalk subsequently revealed that Chelsea, who have previously been linked with the striker, remain interested in him.

There have also been links to the likes of Newcastle and West Ham, so if Leeds are to get Ferguson, they’ll have to beat some big clubs to his signature.

That said, it seems more likely that the Whites could offer regular football than some of the other sides, and given TEAMtalk is aware Brighton still rate Ferguson at around £100million, a January loan might be more likely than a permanent move.

That could put Leeds in a good position, and though there’s no chance they’ll pay £100million after, they could look for a reduced fee if the striker helps them back to the top flight.

Leeds round-up: Big moves sought

Leeds have also reportedly lodged an audacious offer for Manchester City’s James McAtee, though it’s unclear if anything has come of that.

They are also said to be keen on Sweden left-back Daniel Svensson, as are some big Premier League sides, and the Whites would have to be in the top flight to have any chance at him, TEAMtalk understands.

Meanwhile, Whites striker Joe Gelhardt could leave, with Rangers in the mix for his signature.

TEAMtalk can confirm he has been told he can exit on loan in January, but the Gers would prefer to buy him.

