Leeds backed to sign ‘feared Premier League forward’ as odds are slashed on statement deal

Leeds United are being heavily backed to win the race to sign free-agent Fulham winger Harry Wilson this summer, after a former captain joined Ethan Ampadu in talking up the possibility of a switch, and with the odds on the Wales international moving to Elland Road dramatically slashed.

The Whites are keen to focus on quality over quantity this summer as they look to build on a squad that secured an impressive 14th-placed finish on their return to the Premier League in the season just gone.

And with a new goalkeeper, a striker, a left-sided defender, as well as an attacking midfielder-cum winger on their wishlist, Leeds United have positioned themselves firmly in the race to sign Wilson on a free transfer.

Farke’s side were agonisingly close to signing Wilson last summer, only for a late change of heart from Fulham derailing the deal. And with the 29-year-old going on to enjoy his best season yet in the Premier League, playing a role in 17 goals across 36 games, demand for his signature has never been higher.

Now a free agent after reaching the end of his contract at Craven Cottage, a multi-club scramble is unfolding for his services, with Aston Villa, Everton, Fenerbahce and Fulham themselves, to fresh terms, all hoping to sign him up.

However, the odds on Wilson moving to Leeds have been slashed, with the Whites now as short as 2/1 favourites to sign him up.

And the potential move has also been given a ringing endorsement by former Leeds captain Gordon Strachan, who also believes Wilson is heading to Elland Road.

“Harry Wilson to Leeds United? There are 10 goals a season in there. I think he’d be a great signing,” Strachan told Wales Online.

“He can score 10 goals a season in the Premier League, and he’s free; that’s definitely something to be looked at. Absolutely.

“He’s a guy who’s taken a while to find his feet. He wasn’t a superstar kid, but now he looks to be a real asset.

“He looks to have taken responsibility at Fulham, and he is a feared Premier League forward now; on the right side of the box he is a big threat.”

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Harry Wilson to Leeds? Ethan Ampadu trying to convince Wales teammate

Should Leeds win the race to sign Wilson, he would be the sixth current Wales international on the club’s books, with captain Ethan Ampadu – who himself signed a new long-term deal with the club – joined by Karl Darlow, Joe Rodon, Dan James and teenager Charlie Crew.

18-year-old defender Jayden Lienou was also recently called up by Craig Bellamy, and a senior international bow cannot be far away.

That strong Welsh contingent at Elland Road will surely only add to the appeal of a move to West Yorkshire for Wilson, while club captain Ampadu has admitted he is doing his all to try and convince his international teammate to join Farke’s revolution.

“[I’m] trying to sell it to everyone, to be honest. I think it’s a pretty easy sell,” Ampadu said, via the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“I think everyone knows how special a place Leeds is, but whenever anyone asks how our time is at Leeds, when we’re in Wales, we obviously speak about it so glowingly.”

Ampadu accepts Leeds face a battle to get even better after a strong first season back but is adamant everyone is pulling in the same direction.

“I think definitely it’s a club, players, staff and a fan base that want to go on to greater things,” he said.

“I think we also do understand that the second year in the Premier League is just as hard as a first, and we’ve got to make sure that we do well enough to stay in the Premier League, and then from that point on we want to kick on. That’s going to be the goal of ours.

“Everyone wants to take the club on to great heights and get back to the places that Leeds United used to be in, and what a lot of the fans know Leeds United to be.”

It would be a real statement of intent by Leeds if they did win the race for Wilson.

However, they do face a real threat of losing one of their Welsh contingent in Darlow, with Manchester United having made a move to bring him to Old Trafford and with the 35-year-old facing a real dilemma as he mulls over a new contract offer at Elland Road.

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