Leeds United’s encouraging start to life as a Premier League side will face a severe test on Saturday afternoon when they put their unbeaten home record on the line against Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth – but Daniel Farke is at least boosted by some impressive stats being posted by his players.

The Whites have picked up seven points from their five matches played so far, with two wins, two defeats and a draw to their name ahead of the visit of the Premier League’s fourth-placed side. Indeed, while Leeds were outplayed and badly beaten 5-0 at Arsenal, the clash against the Cherries will arguably show where they are at as a Premier League club on Saturday afternoon.

Bournemouth arrive at Elland Road with three wins, a draw and a defeat to their name, with their only setback arriving on the opening day against champions Liverpool.

Arriving in West Yorkshire, protecting a four-match unbeaten run, Iraola’s side have defied the loss of four of their five starters in their backline last season to show themselves as genuine candidates to finish in the European places.

However, Leeds go into the game with a much-needed confidence booster to their name after a deserved 3-1 victory at Wolves last time out.

That win put Farke’s side seven points clear of the Molineux men, who now prop up the table and have lost all five of their matches to date.

Underpinning Leeds’ solid start is their impressive running stats and desire to work hard in the middle of the park.

And in shades of the Marcelo Bielsa era, the Whites already boast three of the top five players in the Premier League when it comes to total distance covered by 90 minutes played.

Measured over a concurrent of at least 270 minutes (three full matches), the chart is led by Tottenham’s Lucas Bergvall, who has covered an average of 11.01km per 90.

However, the Whites boast players in positions two, three and joint fourth, with Sean Longstaff (10.85km per 90) second, Brenden Aaronson (10.77km per 90) third and Anton Stach – who scored a stunning free-kick at Wolves – sharing fourth with Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, with 10.52km per 90.

Shades of Bielsa in Farke’s Leeds

Having those three Duracell bunnies in midfield certainly give Leeds hope of avoiding the drop back this season, with the ethos, if you can’t be better than them, work harder than them, previously serving previous coach Marcelo Bielsa well.

And while their management style are entirely different and cannot be compared, Leeds fans will appreciate that working hard for the cause is an admirable attribute. After all, the Argentine proved himself the master of getting a winning blend from a side that had, before his appointment, only managed to finish 13th the year before.

Despite that, the inclusion of Aaronson down the right of Leeds’ attack may not be to everyone’s liking among their fanbase. The American, despite his impressive running stats and ability to hound opponents, lacks the necessary physicality to thrive in the Premier League.

And in six appearances across all competitions so far this season, the 24-year-old is yet to contribute towards a goal this season.

However, Farke clearly likes what he sees and it would be a surprise were the American to be dropped for the fit-again Dan James at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Aside from their obvious quality, Bournemouth’s success can be attributed to their high press, meaning Aaronson’s inclusion will probably be essential in order to counter that and provide the same for Leeds. As a result, don’t be surprised to see an energetic, perhaps frantic at times, duel in the midfield and down Leeds’ right.

Meanwhile, Leeds United are increasingly confident of tying their uber-talented teenage striker Harry Gray down to his first pro deal and averting the catastrophic loss of the player to join his brother, Archie, at Tottenham Hotspur.

With Gray looking likely to stay, the Whites, however, are planning for the exit of goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

His contract at Leeds expires next summer and sources have revealed the Whites will make a fresh push to sell him in the January window and having named no less than nine sides who are exploring a potential move for the Frenchman.

Elsewhere, Leeds United’s hopes of luring Harry Wilson to Elland Road in the January window are fading fast, with a U-turn from Marco Silva implying the Whites would be wasting their time pursuing a move.

