Leeds given confidence of midfield addition after rejection, with destructive news sent to star’s club

Daniel Farke has been given confidence over signing a midfielder for Leeds

Leeds United have received confidence of snaring Koln midfielder Dejan Ljubicic, as despite an offer being rejected for his services, his club have learned what he wants in his future.

Leeds failed to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking last season. They were devastated by Southampton, who beat the Whites 1-0 in the playoff final, with Daniel Farke’s side so close to a return.

They have since lost some very important assets, and could lose more. Attacking players Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville are both subject to interest.

Having already left is perhaps the player with the highest ceiling in the squad, Archie Gray, as well as midfield man Glen Kamara, and fellow midfielder Marc Roca.

While the latter was out on loan last season anyway, added to the other exits, his departure means the midfield area looks rather light.

And Leeds have attempted to rectify that by signing Koln midfielder Ljubicic.

Reports suggests they lodged a bid of approximately £3.4million for the Austria international.

And BILD states that offer has been turned down by Koln.

Leeds given confidence of deal

But Ljubicic is entering the final year of his contract, so if Koln want to sell, they may have to do so now.

It is said they want to extend the midfielder’s deal at the club.

However, he does not hold the same ambitions as the powers that be at Koln.

Indeed, it’s said he’s keen to leave and has no interest in penning new terms.

That will give Leeds confidence that the German club might have to sell now, or risk losing Ljubicic for free in a year. Either way, there is a chance he ends up at Elland Road.

Ljubicic a useful midfielder

Ljubicic’s best return of Bundesliga goals in a season is five, two years ago.

One of those came against Borussia Dortmund, and one against Bayern Munich, so he clearly has the ability to turn up in big games.

He could have stopped Bayern from winning the Bundesliga that season, having bagged a late equaliser on the final game of the campaign, before Jamal Musiala scored late on to secure the win and snatch the title right at the end.

It’ll be Leeds’ own triumph that Ljubicic is wanted for, first in the Championship, and then staying put in the Premier League beyond that if they manage to get up there at the end of this season.

