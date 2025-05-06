Leeds are looking into the signing of Leonardo Balerdi, but could struggle to convince the defender to leave his current club for a potential Premier League relegation battle.

There have been reports that the Whites are looking at a new central defender this summer – potentially as an upgrade for Pascal Struijk and to play alongside Joe Rodon – and one name linked is Marseille central defender Balerdi, who is the current captain of the Ligue 1 side.

Sources have given an update on that pursuit and told TEAMtalk the state of play in regards to his future.

He is still wanted by current club Marseille and they would rather not sell him in the upcoming window. He has played 27 times this season and that would be more if he had not picked up some niggling injuries. In total, Balerdi has played 162 times for his side and is regarded as a fan favourite.

An exit has nearly happened on previous occasions, however, there has never been a club that has managed to convince him to leave the club he wears the armband for.

Sources have stated that Roberto De Zerbi is keen to add more numbers in the defence and that is where clubs could pounce to attract Balerdi.

Sources have suggested that if his game time is at threat then there would be serious consideration about his future and the Premier League would be where he would like to go.

The elite league and the brilliant opportunities it offers are always of interest but playing in Europe would also be a key factor.

Leeds can’t offer what Marseille can

The Argentine international is set to play Champions League football next season at Marseille and has had a steady flow of European football since his arrival from Dortmund in 2020.

It would take some convincing to make him give up the five years of European football to play at the lower end of the Premier League and be involved in what is expected to be a relegation battle.

Leeds will back manager Daniel Farke in a bid to keep themselves in the division next season and avoid the same fate as last season’s three promoted sides, who all were relegated back to the second tier.

Leeds round-up: Firpo to leave; triple exit confirmed

At Leeds’ trophy parade for winning the Championship, Ethan Ampadu suggested that Junior Firpo was leaving for Real Betis.

TEAMtalk can confirm that the left-back is closing in on a return to the Spanish side, though the deal is not cut and dried just yet.

TEAMtalk is also aware of the likely exits of Patrick Bamford and Josuha Guilavogui, as well as Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt, and that Sam Byram is not expected to pen a new contract.

In terms of incomings, Sean Longstaff could be the first, if the Whites lodge a £10million bid.

Who is Leonardo Balerdi?

By Samuel Bannister

There may have been a five-year gap between Leonardo Balerdi’s first two caps for Argentina and his next, but it’s becoming safe to assume we’ll be seeing a lot more of him on the big stages.

At the age of 26, Balerdi is in the prime of his career. This is his fifth season with Marseille and he became their captain at the start of it.

Prior to his time in France, Balerdi began his career with Boca Juniors in his native Argentina – moving 700km away from his hometown at the age of 14 to pursue his dream – and spent 18 months in Germany with Borussia Dortmund, for whom he only made eight first-team appearances.

A right-footed centre-back, Balerdi has ranked in the 99th percentile for passes completed per 90 minutes by players in his position in Ligue 1 this season. He is equally confident carrying the ball out of defence and ranks in the 97th percentile of Ligue 1 defenders for successful take-ons per 90.

It hasn’t always been this way for Balerdi. A couple of years ago, some Marseille fans wanted him out. One even threatened to go on a hunger strike until he left the club. Even this season featured an own goal in the Classique match against PSG in October. But if we were to chart his progress, the curve would be showing an upwards trend.

While not the most physical of defenders, Balerdi times his tackles well and, more importantly, is pivotal in helping build from the back. His importance to Marseille cannot be understated.

Indeed, according to La Provence, when he was linked with a €20m move to Roma (he has Italian ancestry) in March, Marseille sources responded: “€20 million for Balerdi? At most we’ll give his left foot for that amount.” (As mentioned earlier, that’s not even his strong one).

There have been challenges along the way for Balerdi, with the Marseille manager’s job proving to be something of a revolving door during his stay. He has overcome those challenges, settling into a key role as one of the club’s longest-serving current players.

How long they can keep hold of him is now a question they’ll have to be wary of in the summer.