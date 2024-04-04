Leeds to entertain unthinkable exit of future superstar if at least three sales cannot be agreed

Leeds could reportedly sell Archie Gray if they don't receive high enough offers for other players this summer

Leeds will reportedly ‘consider selling’ breakout star Archie Gray in the summer if they cannot raise enough funds from the sales of players that are currently on loan away from the club.

Gray has quickly become part of the furniture at Elland Road. He’s only just turned 18, yet he’s played 43 senior games and has been one of the most important players in the Whites’ side.

The versatile youngster has scored once and assisted twice in the Championship, helping Leeds to second in the table currently, and he’s been nominated as the division’s young player of the season.

It’s been noted that he could one day become a £100million player if he keeps improving at his current rate, and a goal on England under-21s debut highlights that consistent upwards trajectory in the same season as his senior debut.

That he’s a future superstar is also highlighted by interest from European giants Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Scouts from the juggernauts were reported to be in attendance at Gray’s last game – a 3-1 win against Hull in which he played the full 90 minutes as a defensive-midfielder, after playing right-back for most of the campaign.

His good performance could certainly have piqued their interest.

Gray has also been linked to some big Premier League sides, and while it seems unthinkable given how valuable he’s been to Leeds this season, there is a chance he moves to a bigger club soon.

Gray could be sold if Leeds can’t raise necessary funds

That’s according to Football Insider, who state the club ‘will consider’ selling him if they ‘can’t raise enough funds from the sales of their on-loan stars’.

There are currently 13 players absent from Elland Road on loan deals, some of which only joined the club last summer.

That includes the likes of midfielders Marc Roca and Brenden Aaronson.

According to the report, Leeds are keen to keep Gray, but ‘could opt to cash in’ if they don’t receive appropriate offers for some of those players.

It’s believed they are ‘expected to accept offers’ for the departures of a number of players who are away on loan at the moment, with Roca, Maximilian Wober and Jack Harrison all named.

Leeds want to compete in Prem

Leeds are reportedly vying to ‘boost their transfer kitty’ ahead of an expected return to the Premier League, as they obviously want to be competitive if they do go back up.

Harrison could reportedly make a £20million move to Everton – the club he’s currently on loan at – while Roca cost just over £10million last summer, and Wober was the same price in the January of last season.

That means Leeds could raise around £40million from those players alone, and selling more should mean for good money coming in.

As such, Gray might well be able to stay and continue to thrive, which clearly seems best for Leeds given his current progression. Talent could then be added around him to make a more competitive side than in the club’s previous season in the top flight.

