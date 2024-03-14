Leeds ‘expected’ to ask for 176-goal former Chelsea striker from European outfit in summer

Leeds are 'expected' to ask for Michy Batshuayi in the summer

Leeds United are reportedly ‘expected to knock on Fenerbahce’s door’ at the end of the season with a view to signing Michy Batshuayi.

The Whites are having a great first season outside of the Premier League since 2019/20. Indeed, they spent three seasons back in the top flight before they were relegated.

But Daniel Farke could not have asked for a much better response from his players.

Leeds are three points below table-topping Leicester City in the Championship, and have won 24 games in the league.

They’re just a point above third-placed Ipswich, but the gap to the first side outside the playoffs is more than 20 points, so if not automatically, there’s a chance Leeds get back to the top flight through the playoffs.

If they do that, they are expected to recruit some Premier League quality into the side to ensure they remain there.

Joe Rodon’s loan from Tottenham is expected to be made permanent.

Now, it seems they could also add to Patrick Bamford’s Premier League experience up at the top end of the pitch.

Leeds ‘expected’ to ask Fenerbahce for Batshuayi

Indeed, according to Turkish outlet Askam, the Whites are ‘expected to knock on Fenerbache’s door’ for Batshuayi.

The Belgian forward has netted 20 goals for the club in the 2023/24 and has therefore ‘managed to attract the attention of’ Leeds.

While Batshuayi’s contract is up with Fenerbahce in the summer, they have an option to extend for a year, meaning he still holds value for them and they can therefore sell him.

It’s not clear how much they would ask for, or if they would allow him to leave.

That the report states he has been ‘overshadowed’ by Edin Dzeko suggests he could potentially be surplus to requirements.

Batshuayi has Prem quality

In his senior career, Batshuayi has scored 176 goals – 15 of those came in the Premier League between spells with Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

In his first season with the Blues, the Belgian forward scored five goals in 20 top-flight games, alongside one assist. While not elite numbers, they showed he’s capable of playing in the Premier League.

For a side like Leeds, who obviously struggled to stay afloat last season, any marginal gains they can make to ensure that does not happen next season in the Premier League – if they do play there – will be worthwhile.

As such, taking a punt on Batshuayi does not seem a bad option given the potential upside, with a lot of creative players around him to help him continue hitting his stride, as he is with Fenerbahce.

