Leeds United have faced a difficult summer undercut by some big name departures, but they could be set for another as one Bundesliga club is publicly talking up a move for a big star.

The Yorkshire club are aiming to challenge for promotion back to the Premier League after losing the Championship play-off final in May to Southampton.

That defeat for Leeds, which cost them an instant return to the top flight, signalled huge changes to the squad were likely, mainly with outgoings. Archie Gray, their talented teenager, has since joined Tottenham, while West Ham have signed Crysenio Summerville.

The likes of Georginio Rutter and Wilfried Gnonto are also linked with moves away, but one deal that could be in the pipeline is a return to Borussia Monchengladbach for versatile Austrian defender Max Wober.

Wober, 26, spent last season at Gladbach on loan and sporting director Roland Virkus has openly discussed the possibility of an immediate return.

“These Max Wobers might come back onto the market right at the end,” he said. “Maybe they won’t play a role in their club or they’ll want to go somewhere else because there might be too many in the same position.”

TEAMtalk sources say that Everton are still keen to sign Gnonto after a chase last summer, which saw the Italian go on strike in order to force a move. It has also been reported that clubs in his homeland are monitoring the player.

Meanwhile, Leeds boss Daniel Farke has offered a rather frank assessment of their finances as fans hope for more reinforcements before the start of next season.

“Our situation is also quite clear. Obviously after selling a winger, an offensive player like Cree, everyone knows we’d like to add a player in a similar position, there’s no doubt,” Farke said.

Gladbach want Wober from Leeds?

“It’s not like right now we receive a full player like Archie Gray or Cree Summerville, also lots of money and right now we can spend it. At the moment we still have to pay for a few sins in the past and make sure we’re in line with all the financial rules and this is also the reason why sometimes a club has to take a decision also to sell a player.

“We still have the situation that we’ve done something not in the perfect way in former years and right now have to pay the price. In the last season we were pretty disciplined and careful with what we spent.

“We have to be careful and it’s an open secret, it’s not like we take all the money from a transfer like Cree and can spend it right now. We have pretty limited resources.”

Leeds face Portsmouth at home to kick off the new season on Saturday.

