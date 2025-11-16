Troy Parrott’s contributions for the Republic of Ireland in the past week will never be forgotten, and TEAMtalk understands that Leeds United are one of the clubs interested in signing the striker.

The 23-year-old completed a stunning hat-trick in the dying moments of Ireland’s 3-2 comeback win over Hungary, which keeps their dream of qualifying for the World Cup alive.

Parrott, who left Tottenham for Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2023, also bagged a vital brace against Portugal in a 2-0 win earlier this week.

The incredible results mean that Ireland finished second in their World Cup qualifier group. They will now play in a play-off in March to determine whether they qualify for the tournament. If they get through, they’ll play in their first World Cup since 2002.

Parrott was in tears of happiness following the game, and Leeds United are likely to have been keeping a close eye on his performance, as they look to bring in a new striker in January.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed in May this year that Daniel Farke’s side were interested in a summer move for Parrott, before they ultimately decided against pursuing him.

The former Spurs forward was ‘discussed internally’ at Elland Road, though they never made any formal contact over a transfer.

Parrott has scored 33 goals in 61 appearances for AZ and after his heroics for Ireland this week, Leeds may well look into a potential transfer again…

Leeds planning striker signing in January – sources

TEAMtalk have consistently reported that Leeds plan to bring in a new striker in the January transfer window.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha were signed in the summer but with only three Premier League goals between them this term, Farke wants more competition for the duo.

Transfer insider Dean Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk earlier this month that Leeds’ failure not to sign a new striker over the summer is viewed internally as a mistake. They plan to put that right this winter.

“It sounds to me like the club know they have let him down a bit by leaving him short of goal power,” Jones stated.

“Leeds have been competitive in most games but it has been clear they lack a cutting edge and they know they should have signed another forward.

“It is something they need to do in January and they just hope they can reach that stage of the season and still be in a relatively good position to stay in the division.”

Parrott is a player Leeds have looked at previously and given his sensational form this season, he’s highly likely to remain on the shortlist.

He is contracted at AZ until 2029 and Transfermarkt estimate his value to be €16m (£14.1m / $18.6m).

Leeds could face competition from other Premier League sides for his signature. Parrott is an Everton fan, and the Toffees are also looking to strengthen up front in January.

