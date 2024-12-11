Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry is on the radar of Leeds for January

Leeds United have joined the pack of sides eager to sign Aston Villa forward Louie Barry on loan in the winter transfer window, TEAMtalk can confirm.

As we reported on December 10, Villa are looking at options for their in-form winger Louie Barry, who has shone on loan at Stockport.

He has been one of the best players in League One but his parent club think he should take a step up to continue his development.

Sources have now confirmed that promotion chasers Leeds United are also in the mix and would be keen to give Barry the opportunity to develop. They face stiff competition, however, as a number of their Championship rivals are just as keen to bring him in on loan in 2025.

The 21-year-old has been in electric form for the Hatters this season, bagging 14 goals in 19 League One appearances so far, as well as contributing one assist.

Barry is a key reason why Stockport currently sit in a play-off qualification spot and, understandably, they are desperate to keep hold of the youngster until the season’s end.

However, as we reported, Aston Villa see things a bit differently and if a move can be organised they plan on recalling him from his loan at Edgeley Park to move him to a stronger league for the second half of the campaign.

Villa have a fantastic youth system and sources always speak about the vast amount of talent at the club, but Barry is considered to be among the best of them.

The winger, who can also play as a centre-forward, has represented England from under-15 to under-18 level and this season he’s shown why Villa rate him so highly.

However, sources have intimated that it won’t be a problem finding another club for Barry. Villa have a recall clause in his loan, meaning they can terminate his Stockport deal without paying a fee.

DON’T MISS: The 10 most expensive Championship to Premier League transfers after agonising triple Leeds exit

Leeds face Championship competition

As also reported Michael Carrick would be keen to bring him into Middlesbrough and their interest is most concrete at this stage, with Carrick’s side having already held talks with Villa and voiced their desire to sign Barry on loan in January.

Leeds, for their part, are well blessed for wingers with Manor Solomon joining on loan from Tottenham and competing with the likes of Dan James, Largie Ramazani and Wilfried Gnonto for a starting place.

Boss Daniel Farke has rotated his wingers in recent matches, to largely good affect, but there remains speculation that Solomon could be recalled by parent club Tottenham in January if they feel he is not being used sufficiently.

So far the Israel international has two goals and one assist for the Whites from 13 appearances, though he has only started six of those games, appearing as a sub on seven other occasions.

Leeds round-up: Meslier interest confirmed

Leeds could end up losing goalkeeper Illan Meslier, as TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Rennes are hopeful of landing him.

There is, however, no truth that Leeds could get Jack Harrison back this season, with sources confirming that Everton view him as an important player.

Meanwhile, Leeds are said to have made an official approach for Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Dor Turgeman.

It’s believed just €5million (£4.1m, $5.2m) could be enough for the Whites to land the 21-year-old, who has nine goals and four assists this season.

Leeds – two clubs before quiz