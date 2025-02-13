Celtic will demand a record fee for the sale of Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn, and Leeds United are one of the clubs courting the winger, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Celtic are having a storming season and are set to win the Scottish Premiership by some distance and have had a great run in Europe.

A number of their players are coveted by sides in Europe and England as a result and one player who has serious interest is winger Kuhn.

As TEAMtalk previously reported, both Brighton and Brentford have sent scouts to watch the German winger and are keeping tabs on his situation for this summer. Sources confirmed previously that a move to England is of interest to Kuhn and both sides would stand a good chance of landing him.

They are not alone in their appreciation, however, as Leeds are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old. As it stands, they would not be able to convince the forward to move to them ahead of others but if they get promoted to the Premier League they would stand more of a chance.

The Whites currently top the Championship by two points, so will be hopeful of their ability to maintain form and return to the top flight.

Record-breaking Kuhn wanted by big clubs

There is also major interest in Europe from Champions League sides and that would put Leeds well down the pecking order. Celtic hope to get a big fee for the German and are aiming to bring in around £26million, matching their record sale.

Leeds are keen to bring in more quality out wide and are looking into a permanent deal for on loan winger Manor Solomon. The Spurs man has been on fire for the club and if they are back in the Premier League a permanent move is very possible.

Should that move be completed, it would likely wipe out any interest from Leeds for Kuhn and they would focus on bringing in a younger right winger to add squad depth.

Kuhn will not move to sit on the bench and will want to continue playing in the biggest competitions and on the biggest stages.

Leeds round-up: Four stars courted

TEAMtalk is also aware of interest in four attacking-midfielders, with James McAtee one of the big names on the list amid City’s stance on potentially loaning him out to Premier League clubs next season, which the Whites may be by then.

The No.10 position will be prioritised, and interest in Emi Buendia remains, as well as Leeds looking into the signings of Gustavo Hamer and Eduard Spertsyan.

It comes after a report stating that a move for the latter was being worked on.

Spertsyan has been described as “versatile” with the ability to play as a No.10, or on either the left or right flanks.