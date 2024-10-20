Leeds stalwart ‘wants to leave’, with Prem push better off without him, says scout

Former Premier League scout Mick Brown has revealed he has heard Patrick Bamford “wants to leave” Leeds, and they will agree as he “doesn’t fit the bill” of them being a Premier League side.

Bamford is now into his seventh season as a Whites player. He has racked up 192 appearances and 60 goals across the Premier League, Championship and cup competitions in that time.

This season, he has played just 42 minutes in the Championship, though, with Mateo Joseph regularly preferred up top to the 31-year-old.

As a result of a lack of minutes, former top-flight scout Brown says Bamford is now ready to leave Elland Road.

“I’ve heard he wants to leave,” Brown told Football Insider.

“He’s been there for a while now so a change of location might be tempting him to move and, if he’s not playing regularly, I can see him looking for a way out.

“Being on the bench every week will be frustrating for him because he’ll be used to being a regular starter in that team.”

Leeds will agree to exit amid Prem push

Brown also feels that Leeds will be fine with letting Bamford go, as he is no longer what they need if they become a Premier League side again.

“I can see Leeds being keen to move him on as well, because his record isn’t very good. He’s had injuries in the last couple of years as well,” he added.

“Leeds want to get promotion and they want to be a Premier League side. He doesn’t fit that bill because he’s been there before and not done it.

“I think it’s time for him to move on, and for Leeds to move him on. But that move won’t be upwards, it’ll be downwards. For me, he’s been an underachiever in his career.

“If he does get that move away, though, I’d expect it to be at the end of the season rather than in January because he’ll still have a role to play for them for now.”

Leeds round-up: Former Prem players potentially join

Two former Premier League midfielders have been in the Whites’ sights of late. TEAMtalk understands that Francis Coquelin, formerly of Arsenal, has been on trial with the club, and they could bring him in.

Cheikhou Kouyate was also being monitored, but it seems fitness issues have put paid to that potential move.

Meanwhile, it does not seem Jurgen Klopp will be overseeing the club much, despite his new position as head of global soccer at Red Bull, with Daniel Farke stating the former Liverpool man is much more involved with actual Red Bull clubs, and has little impact at Leeds.

It has also been suggested, therefore, that Farke’s role is safe, with his side third in the Championship.

Bamford effectiveness dropping

Bamford is clearly on a downward slope, partially caused by injuries. Of the last five seasons before now, his highest goals tallies were in the first two, and his most goals actually came in the Premier League, but judging by his recent returns, he’d not get close to that 17-goal season if he were to move back to that level.