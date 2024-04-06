Leeds United star Archie Gray is set to reject the chance to leave Elland Road this summer despite concrete interest in his services from two giants of European football and amid fresh claims that owners, 49ers Enterprises, plan to offer the teenage star a huge new deal.

The emergence of Gray has been one of the stories of the 2023/24 season. Having been given his debut by Daniel Farke on the first day of the season – a 2-2 draw with Cardiff at Elland Road – the teenager has not looked back, making himself close to an ever-present for the promotion-hunting Leeds United.

Indeed, he has appeared in 43 games across all competitions this season, despite only turning 18 last month, and showing his qualities with a man of the match display in their FA Cup clash against Chelsea earlier this year.

That performance at Stamford Bridge saw Gray operating in his more trademark central midfield position, though for much of this season, Gray has operated at right-back; his creativity from the position and willingness to move into midfield and support the attacks down the right flank earning him comparisons with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

England Under-21 honours have also followed and Gareth Southgate also recently name-dropped the Leeds youngster as a potential option to step into the senior side, so good has the versatile teenager been.

Predictably, that form has also seen Gray linked with moves to some of English football’s big spenders with Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United among those reportedly keen on his services.

TEAMtalk also revealed his talents have seen scouts from Borussia Dortmund take notice with the German giants famed for having poached some of English football’s best young talents over recent years.

Archie Gray to reject Real Madrid, Bayern Munich to stay at Leeds

However, in recent days both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have also both been credited with an interest in the player and amid worrying claims that Leeds could be forced to sell the teenager if their quest to return to the Premier League ultimately ends in failure.

TEAMtalk, though, has previously revealed that Gray is not in any sort of hurry to leave Elland Road with his family – led by former Leeds player Andy Gray – very much delighted with Archie’s progress this season and believing his development is best served by remaining with the Whites.

Furthermore, Leeds also have another Gray in production with Archie’s younger brother, Harry – a forward – also being tipped to rise into a first-teamer.

As a result, transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke has doubled down on claims that Gray will stay, telling Football Insider that the teenage star has no intention of leaving for even the likes of Real or Bayern this summer.

Sharing what he knows, O’Rourke said: “Obviously there is lots of speculation around Archie Gray, and there is no real surprise about that.

“He’s been the standout player for Leeds this season, one of the best young players in the country, no doubts about that.

“So no surprise to see the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich linked with him recently, but I don’t see anything happening with Gray in the near future.”

Leeds to hand star a whopping 700 per cent payrise

O’Rourke also hints at the possibility of Gray signing another new deal, despite only committing to a contract extension in January of this year.

“I think Leeds will be determined to keep hold of him, and if they gain promotion I fully expect Gray to stay at the club and probably get a new contract, which he would deserve for what he’s done this season, playing right-back and in midfield as well,” he added.

“He’s been Mr Versatile for Leeds this season and they won’t want to lose him. But if they don’t get promoted, they could find themselves susceptible to offers, as the vultures will be hovering around.

“A young English player will be attractive to top clubs, not just across Europe but in the Premier League as well.

“So I think for Leeds’ sake, if they can get promotion, I’m sure it will go a long way to securing Gray’s long-term future at the club too.”

Leeds are currently second in the table and face a crucial match at FA Cup semi-finalists Coventry on Saturday.

Despite winning 13 of their 15 Championship matches in 2024, the club are not yet guaranteed promotion with Ipswich currently topping the table and Leicester only a point back in third and with a game in hand. As it stands, one of those three will likely miss automatic promotion with a record points tally; Leeds and Farke will desperately be hoping it is not them.

Gray’s recently signed deal at Elland Road ties him to Leeds until summer 2028; long enough before they need to seriously sweat about losing the player’s services.

However, per Capology, Gray only earns £5,000 a week at Leeds after penning that extension. The Whites, though, are well aware that they will likely soon need to reward him even more and it’s claimed talks over another new deal will commence soon after Leeds seal promotion if their return to the Premier League can be sealed.

Per reports, Leeds plan to offer Gray a deal worth £40,000 a week upon promotion – a payrise of some 700% to what he is earning now. And while £40k a week does not sound all that much in the modern era, Leeds would be confident Gray would be willing to commit to another new deal, further ending talk he could be lured away.

