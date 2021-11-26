Leeds United tipped to seal easy cut-price deal for international star

Leeds United could be given a boost in January as an update on previous transfer target Nahitan Nandez may provide them with an easy deal.

Calciomercato (via Football Transfer Tavern) reports Cagliari are willing to move Nandez on in January. That development has prompted interest from Tottenham, who have also been tracking the midfielder.

Despite that, Leeds are still reported to be interested in the Uruguayan, as they were over the summer. Despite their previous interest, they were unable to complete a deal.

It is clear to see why the side is hoping to land the star. Indeed, Nandez’s 49 Uruguay caps at the age of 25 highlight his ability to perform at the top level.

The winger was a mainstay of the Cagliari side last season. Indeed, he featured in 32 league games, scoring twice and assisting three times.

Nandez has been utilised similarly this season, featuring in all but one of Cagliari’s league games this season. The winger has produced two assists within that period.

As such, it is strange that Cagliari would be willing to move Nandez on given his important role. However, Leeds would benefit massively from having a player of his calibre in their side.

Despite Nandez usually being deployed out wide, he has been utilised in a number of positions across the midfield, and the forward line.

Raphinha could be staying put at Leeds Raphinha's comments could hint at him staying at Leeds.

As such, a player with that level of versatility would be a huge boost for Leeds.

Furthermore, a deal could come at a lower price than the £30.4million Cagliari apparently wants for his services. Indeed, a fee in that region would be close to Leeds’ record signing. As yet it is unclear whether the Whites will make a move, but the situation certainly points at a deal to be done.

Leeds star’s update gives side major boost

Leeds have been given a boost as star player Raphinha reiterates his desire to remain with the side.

The star has been the subject of interest from some big teams, given his stellar form this season.

Despite that, Raphinha feels he can accomplish his goals with the West Yorkshire outfit.

“When you bring together players with a real, strong, winning desire together with the manager, the coaching staff, fans who love the club, you create a wonderful atmosphere in the stadium and at the training ground,” he said.