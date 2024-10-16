Outrageous claims have come to light over how Jurgen Klopp could ultimately become Leeds United manager in succession to Daniel Farke if one major hurdle is removed.

The former Liverpool boss led the Merseysiders to seven trophies over his near-nine-year stint at the helm, helping the Reds win the Champions League in 2019 before ending their 30-year wait to become champions of England a year later. However, earlier this year, Klopp decided he needed a rest from the game and departed Anfield at the culmination of the 2023/24 season.

In the immediate aftermath of his departure from Liverpool, Klopp was linked with a whole variety of positions, ranging from the national jobs with England, Germany and the USA as well as the Inter Milan hot seat were the Italians to lose their coach Simone Inzaghi.

However, on October 9 it was confirmed that Klopp would be taking on the role of Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer, taking up his position from January 1, 2025, and overseeing all the clubs in their stable from RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg and New York Red Bulls to name a few.

Earlier this summer, the energy drinks company and sports brand also bought a minority stake in Leeds United, though with the majority ownership still held by 49ers Enterprises.

That has led to fanciful speculation that Klopp could one day end up managing Leeds – a prospect that football finance expert Stefan Borson is refusing to rule out were Red Bull to take a larger control at Elland Road.

“As far as I have seen, it [Klopp to Leeds] not been talked about as being part of the role,” Borson told Football Insider.

“I suspect that’s because they don’t own enough of Leeds.

“But that could change over the next couple of years if this role lasts for a lengthy period.

“They may have acquired more of Leeds by that point and then he [Klopp] probably would be more involved.”

DID YOU SEE? The Champions League chasing side Leeds United could have had if Marcelo Bielsa landed his top targets.

Why Klopp to Leeds is highly unlikely and board’s position on Farke

Borson believes the new role for Klopp is a good move for him, will allow him to learn more about the business side of football, but also allowing him to keep his hand in coaching if ever required.

“But I think it’s a good move for him,” he added.

“He’s going to find out about a multi-club organisation and learn a lot from the way Red Bull do things.”

Leeds, of course, currently have Klopp’s countryman in charge at Elland Road in Farke and there is no immediate danger of the German coach being replaced any time soon.

He was desperately close to leading Leeds to promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking last season, only to see their 90-point tally only securing third place (the highest tally not to achieve automatic promotion from the second tier since 1997) before they were then beaten by Southampton in the play-off final.

This season, the Whites are currently fifth in the table, having lost just once in nine games. Regarded once again as one of the favourites for promotion, their credentials will be put to the test on Friday night when they take on unbeaten Sheffield United in what should be a thrilling Yorkshire derby at Elland Road.

Leeds’ board are big believers in Farke and have confidence the 47-year-old can steer them back to the Premier League at the second time of asking. And while some grumblings have emerged among the fanbase in recent weeks, we understand the club are 100% behind his regime and have had no thoughts about calling time on his reign at any stage since his appointment.

Furthermore, the prospects of Klopp taking charge are even more remote given Red Bull’s very small stakeholding in Leeds.

Their ‘multi-year agreement’ is reportedly worth £10m a season to Leeds – extremely lucrative for the Championship – though does not give the company any say in the running of the club or a voice on the board with regards to club decisions.

Leeds decide on Kouyate deal / Port Vale youngster linked

Leeds, meanwhile, are understood to have turned down the chance to sign Cheikhou Kouyate after the 34-year-old midfielder failed a medical at the club’s Thorp Arch training base.

The Whites are in the market for a new midfielder with both Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev facing prolonged spells on the sidelines with knee injuries and with Farke now just down to two senior options in Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka.

However, having put Kouyate through their paces, Leeds have decided against offering Kouyate a deal and will instead go into Friday’s game against the Blades with the same squad that was available for the 2-2 draw at Sunderland last time out.

News of the failure to sign Kouyate will go down well with one of their former midfielders who was very much against the move anyway.

Elsewhere, we can reveal the Whites are making checks on promising young Port Vale midfielder Karl Agnero as Farke and Co look towards the January window.

The midfielder is only 16 but recently made his senior debut for the League Two side and has been earning rave reviews.

Farke’s record since becoming Leeds manager