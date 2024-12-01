Daniel Svensson would be willing to move to Leeds, according to an insider

Swedish insider Lars Gram-Hanssen feels Daniel Svensson “would be interested” in a move to Leeds, as he could be a starter there, but may not be with fellow interested side Liverpool.

Svensson made his debut for Sweden in October, having starred for Nordsjaelland in recent seasons. The left-back – who can also play as a central midfielder – is very capable of contributing to goals.

He has been linked with some big names in England of late as a result.

It was reported that Leeds had joined the race for him recently, amid their push to return to the top flight.

Swedish insider Gram-Hanssen feels a move to Elland Road could be possible, as he opened up on Svensson’s best position to FotbollDirekt.

“I think Daniel Svensson would be interested in a move to Leeds. They are number one in the Championship and it could be a chance to go to a club where he would have a good chance of being a starter from the start,” Gram-Hanssen said.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think it’s ideal for him to play as a left-back as he has done this autumn. Last season he performed really, really well as a central midfielder.”

Liverpool could miss out

If Leeds are to get Svensson due to the fact he could play as a starter, some Premier League sides would miss out.

TEAMtalk sources stated Liverpool had been seriously impressed with him of late.

Arsenal were also in the mix, while it was suggested that the likes of Brighton or Brentford could be better for Svensson given their stature is slightly lesser than the big-six sides.

Indeed, at either of those sides, Svensson might be given more minutes.

That would also be the case at Leeds, and that could stand them in good stead. However, TEAMtalk is aware that the Whites may have to be in the Premier League to land the left-back.

Leeds round-up: Carvalho transfer possible

Leeds were one of the leading names looking to sign Fabio Carvalho in the summer, and the Brentford man’s own father has told him to leave the London club in a now-deleted social media post, giving the Whites hope of landing him.

Another potential signing from the Premier League is Brighton forward Evan Ferguson, who Paul Robinson feels Leeds have a good chance of landing in January.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk has revealed that the Whites could allow Joe Gelhardt to leave on loan in January, but main suitors Rangers would prefer to buy him, though not for the price wanted.

And an offer for Manchester City’s James McAtee is said to have been made by Leeds, though the response to that is unclear.

Who is Daniel Svensson?

One of Sweden’s latest senior debutants, Svensson represented his country for the first time in October 2024, which was a reward for his form elsewhere in Scandinavia with his Danish club, Nordsjaelland.

A product of the Brommapojkarna academy – the same system current Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall came through after him – Svensson earned his move to Nordsjaelland in 2020 after just nine senior appearances. Since then, he has played more than 150 times for his current club, including in European football.

While at Brommapojkarna, Svensson usually played as a left-back. His role has been more varied with Nordsjaelland, though; left-back remains his most common position, but only just ahead of central midfield. He has sometimes played on the right-hand side of defence and even at centre-back a couple of times.

Most prominently, though, Svensson is a defensive-midfielder or left-back. For his international debut, which was as an 89th minute substitute, he came on for a midfielder.

Whereas last season he played in midfield most often, which enabled him to contribute 12 assists, this time around he has reverted to his left-back role principally.

And he has continued his encouraging form, not missing a minute of Nordsjaelland’s first 15 league games and standing out as their most-used player. Soon, he might outgrow them.