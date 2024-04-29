Leeds United eye relegated star as Illan Meslier replacement, with price tag emerging

Leeds are on the hunt for a goalkeeper to replace Illan Meslier

Leeds United have been linked with a possible move for Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson – amid questionable performances from first-choice stopper Illan Meslier.

The France Under-21 international had a growing reputation when Leeds were promoted to the Premier League in 2020 but his stock and form dropped dramatically when the Whites were relegated to the Championship last summer.

According to FBRef, the former Lorient keeper – who initially joined Leeds on loan in 2019 before signing permanently for £5m the following summer – had the second worst save percentage in the 2022/23 Premier League season at 59.5.

While Liverpool’s Alisson conceded 10 fewer goals than was expected of him, due to the number and quality of shots he faced (Post-Shot Expected Goals minus Goals Allowed), Meslier let in an extra 12 goals than expected.

Although his performances have, arguably, improved in the Championship this season, the 6ft 5in stopper by no means has the best statistics in the division.

Coventry City’s Bradley Collins tops the pile with a save percentage of 77.3, Bristol City’s Max O’Leary is second at 76.2, and Leicester City’s Mads Hermansen is third with 74.3.

Leeds goalkeeper flattering to deceive

Of the 30 goalkeepers who have made 15 or more appearances this season, Meslier, who has played 43 times for Daniel Farke’s men this term, is down in 18th for save percentage at 68.4 – proving his league-best 18 clean sheets do not tell the full story.

The Peacocks have the second-best defensive record in the Championship, only behind already promoted Leicester, but much of that has been down to the backline of Tottenham loanee Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu.

Again, according to FBRef, Hermansen has conceded six fewer goals than he was expected to, for Swansea City’s Carl Rushworth it’s five, and for Norwich City’s Angus Gunn it’s four.

While Southampton’s Gavin Bazunu and Hull City’s Ryan Allsop have conceded 11 and 10 goals more than expected respectively, Meslier has still let in two goals he was expected to keep out.

Perhaps as a result, Leeds have been linked with former Aston Villa and Leicester player Johansson, who did his utmost to keep Rotherham in the Championship – but ultimately fell short.

Had it not been for the 25-year-old’s efforts, however, the Yorkshire side would likely have been relegated sooner.

Release clause revealed for Leeds target

He was top for saves made at 177 – 31 more than second-placed John Ruddy of Birmingham City, and his save percentage of 69 just shades Meslier’s number. Moreover, he conceded two fewer goals than was expected of him.

Now, reports suggest Leeds are interesting in signing a new keeper and Johansson could fit the bill. Sport Bladet state the 6ft 1in Sweden international is on their radar, has a £1m exit clause and Rotherham manager Steve Evans admitted he may have played his last game for the club.

“The chances are that, with the huge interest in him, Viktor will leave in the summer. It will probably be a life-changing move for the kid,” he said.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with Stoke City and Sheffield United among the reported suitors for Johansson.

Meslier’s deal at Elland Road expires in the summer of 2026. The 24-year-old had interest from La Liga side Celta Vigo in 2023 and it remains to be seen what will happen if Leeds go up or stay in the Championship.