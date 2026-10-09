Willy Gnonto reveals why life in Leeds never suited him as star is told Whites career is ‘over’

On-loan Fiorentina winger Willy Gnonto has admitted he is delighted to be back in Serie A and, while he says he has grown as a player and a man during his time at Leeds United, he has listed three reasons why life in Italy suits him far better than the north of England.

Gnonto departed Elland Road on transfer deadline day, joining La Viola on an initial loan deal which contains an option to make a permanent €21m (£18m, $24m) transfer next summer.

Bringing the curtain down on four rollercoaster seasons in West Yorkshire, that saw him play two in the Premier League and two in the Championship, the 22-year-old leaves having contributed 40 G/A (23 scored, 17 assists) during his 147 appearances for the Whites.

Despite a relatively slow start to life with Fiorentina, Gnonto is already looking forward with optimism, having revealed the differences between the English and Italian games.

“Here I can improve in everything; in England I grew up as a man,” he told Fiorentina’s official website.

“Italian and English football differ somewhat in terms of intensity. Training sessions are a bit shorter and involve less tactics, but they are more intense and focused on actual gameplay; I think I improved a lot in that regard while I was there.

“It’s important to strike a balance between the two. Having played for Italian national teams for a long time, I think I have a bit of an Italian mindset—regarding diet, food, and the focus placed on work. In England, things are much more laid-back; everyone is a bit more relaxed.

“Football is important, of course, but it isn’t everything—which is perhaps a good thing, as it allows me to stay relatively calm and enjoy my life.”

While Leeds manager Daniel Farke admits he shed a tear when he said farewell to Gnonto, a respected journalist has revealed why the Whites have already decided there is no way back for the 13-cap Italy international at Elland Road…

READ MORE: Journalist confirms the end of Gnonto’s Leeds United career after 147 games

Gnonto admits he missed life in Italy

Leeds ultimately sanctioned Gnonto’s exit when they agreed a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt to sign the Bundesliga’s fastest-ever player in Jean-Matteo Bahoya, though the Frenchman has been used sparingly by Farke so far.

However, Gnonto admits he is thankful to return to his homeland, having revealed the three things he missed the most about the Italian lifestyle and indicating why, perhaps, he was never really suited to the way of life in the north of England.

“I’m certain I’ve improved physically, because we’re working really hard,” he added.

“Coach Vanoli has us doing a lot of running. I’m definitely improving physically; I feel better and think I’m in pretty good shape. I can improve in every aspect here.

“I work daily to refine both the things I’m already fairly good at and the areas where I struggle a bit, and I’m confident I can do that with the help of the coach and my teammates.”

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On the benefits of life in England versus living in Harrogate, where he was based during his time with Leeds, Gnonto added: “What did I miss about Italy? I missed the weather, the food, and speaking Italian every day.

“I left a while ago, so let’s just say I wasn’t used to being in Italy or among Italians anymore. Things are going well now. The guys are easy to get along with. I’m very happy, and I know things can only get better from here.”