Journalist signals the end of Leeds United star’s career after 147 games

Wilfried Gnonto (left), seen here with Ilia Gruev and James Justin, looks to have played his last game for Leeds

Leeds United attacker Willy Gnonto is unlikely to pull on the club’s colours ever again, with a well-informed journalist explaining why his loan move to Fiorentina will likely spell the end for him at Elland Road, while there are fears that the player who effectively replaced him could have suffered a bad injury.

The Whites have emerged as one of the Premier League’s most consistent sides over the calendar year, having become a real force to be reckoned with since switching to a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Daniel Farke’s side have become crazily hard to beat as a result of those changes, though the new system has not suited every player on the club’s books.

Indeed, one of those whose nose was badly put out of joint by the shift in tactics was popular Italian winger Gnonto, who was a real fan favourite at Elland Road and one of the longest-serving players on their books.

And having dropped down Farke’s pecking order, and with his situation showing no signs of improvement, Leeds allowed the 22-year-old to leave on a season’s loan with Fiorentina.

As part of that arrangement, La Viola secured an option to make the move permanent, understood to be set at €21m (£18m, $24m).

Now, BBC Radio Leeds journalist Adam Pope believes it’s highly unlikely the winger, who joined Leeds as a teenager from FC Zurich in September 2022 and who has gone on to make 147 appearances for the club, will ever play for the club again.

”It’s hard to see where Gnonto fits into Farke’s set-up any more, especially with him going back to Italy to play for Fiorentina on loan,” Pope said in a Q&A on BBC Sport.

”He had started to make an impact off the bench during pre-season, but in terms of the starting pecking order, Gnonto seems way down the list.

”First, Harry Wilson is the star attacking signing, then Brenden Aaronson has regularly played ahead of him and, more recently, Dan James is being adapted to a wing-back role.

“When you also consider Noah Okafor occupies the left side too, with Jean-Matteo Bahoya now on board as well, that’s a lot of players to climb over.

“Also, if Gnonto plays regularly in Serie A, then he has a chance of reclaiming his place with Italy under Roberto Mancini, who gave Gnonto his senior international debut four years ago.”

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Bahoya a massive injury concern for Leeds

Despite allowing Gnonto to leave, Farke does occasionally mix up his formations and does revert to a more traditional 4-2-3-1 / 4-3-3 formation when trying to salvage something late in a game or trying to keep the opposition guessing.

And for that reason, Leeds were adamant that, before Gnonto would be allowed to leave, the club would bring in his successor.

That ultimately happened when Leeds struck a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt to sign Jean-Matteo Bahoya on deadline day, with the Bundesliga’s fastest-ever player joining on a season’s loan with a view to a permanent move.

So far, Leeds fans have seen very little of the Frenchman, who quickly cited five big reasons for joining the Whites from Frankfurt after his arrival.

Indeed, he has managed just an 89th-minute appearance against Crystal Palace so far, with Farke opting to stagger his introduction to the Leeds side and the Premier League gradually.

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Those plans look to have suffered a bump in the road, however, with Bahoya picking up an injury while on France Under-21s duty this week.

And having been forced off during the first half of his side’s 3-2 win over Luxembourg with what is described as a ‘badly twisted knee’, the player was withdrawn from international duty and sent back to West Yorkshire for treatment and assessment.

It’s understood he is now a major doubt for Saturday’s Premier League resumption – a daunting trip to face Premier League champions Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.

Farke will undoubtedly be asked to provide an update on Bahoya’s fitness in his press conference on Thursday, though the situation doesn’t look too promising and the Whites will be hopeful the 21-year-old does not face a prolonged spell on the sidelines.