Leeds United have made firm enquiries about a deal for Ladislav Krejci, with TEAMtalk able to reveal the Wolves defender is emerging as a genuine target this summer and is one of FOUR Molineux men the Whites have recently asked about.

The West Yorkshire side took a giant step towards Premier League safety on Saturday with a routine 3-0 win over Wolves, with goals from James Justin, Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin earning Leeds successive Premier League wins for the first time this season to move eight points clear of the drop zone.

But for Wolves, it was yet another miserable result on their travels and Rob Edwards’ side – winless on the road across the 2025/26 Premier League campaign – will have their relegation confirmed on Monday evening if West Ham pick up a point in their clash away to Crystal Palace.

Despite brushing the Old Gold aside at Elland Road, Leeds scouts were keeping their eyes on a few of their players with regards potential summer deals.

And one man that TEAMtalk can confirm the Whites have an interest in is Krejci, who looks certain to leave this summer.

The Czechia captain has impressed throughout the campaign, adapting quickly to English football after arriving from Girona on loan with an option to make the move permanent, a deal Wolves always intended to trigger, taking the total package beyond £25million (€28.5m, $33.5m).

However, sources indicate there is a release clause within his contract, allowing him to leave in the event of relegation and that has alerted a number of clubs.

Leeds and Brighton are among those now monitoring the situation closely as they assess defensive reinforcements ahead of the new season.

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Leeds transfers: Krejci one of four Wolves stars that United want

Krejci’s ability to operate comfortably in a back three is seen as a major attraction for the Whites without breaking the bank, particularly with Leeds now adopting that system to great effect under Daniel Farke.

To that end, sources say the 27-year-old is seen by the Whites as a ‘strong tactical fit’.

Standing at 6ft 3 (another big tick for Leeds, who have moved to sign a strong, tall, athletic and combative side) and capped 25 times by his country, Krejci’s signing could potentially help Leeds tick off one of their three major transfer targets for the summer.

To that end, we revealed back in February that a new goalkeeper, a new striker, and a left-sided centre-half, to provide cover and competition for Pascal Struijk, were high on the summer agenda.

Following the two sides’ meeting at the weekend, TEAMtalk understands Leeds held discussions with Wolves’ hierarchy regarding a number of players.

Krejci was a key topic, but he was not the only name raised.

We can confirm that Leeds also made enquiries about Matheus Mane, Joao Gomes and Andre – all of whom are expected to attract significant interest this summer.

And while deals for the latter trio will be tough to pull off, given the strong interest in them, Leeds have at least set the ball rolling by making their interest clear and having tried to ascertain Wolves’ determination to keep them ahead of their return to the second tier.

Leeds planning to keep Farke as safety now looks certain

Meanwhile, survival in the Premier League is now an 86.67% guarantee, according to the history books, and after Leeds moved on to 39 points from the season.

Furthermore, no side in Premier League history has ever been relegated after acquiring this many points by matchday 33.

Survival all spells to Farke earning the right to stay on at Elland Road next season. His future has been called into question on multiple occasions this season, but with the club also through to the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1987, a strong report now claims the Whites have reached a firm decision on the German’s future.

Leeds are next in action on Wednesday when they travel to face in-form Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, before turning their attention towards Wembley and that cup semi-final against Chelsea.