Reports in Italy claim Leeds United are ready to launch an official bid to convince Parma to sell Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, though they have learned of the record-breaking price they will need to fork out to seal a deal and with the Whites ready to take a hit on a £13.9m signing of their own.

The Whites are looking to add players of real quality to their ranks this summer as they strive to build on their 14th-placed finish upon their return to the Premier League, with owners 49ers Enterprises looking to add five or six players who can raise the level of Daniel Farke’s squad.

And with a new goalkeeper very much at the forefront of Leeds United‘s mind, the club are ready to ramp up their pursuit of one of their top targets in Suzuki, per reports in the Italian media.

The 23-year-old US-born Japan international, billed ‘Buffon 2.0’ for his rise through the Parma ranks and similar stature to the iconic former Italy keeper, will have his World Cup credentials put to the test on Monday afternoon when his country looks to shut out the unstoppable force that is five-time champions Brazil.

However, regardless of whether his nation can cause an upset and progress to the last 16, Italian outlet Tuttosport claim the Whites are now convinced that the 27-times capped star has what it takes to thrive in the Premier League and are now ‘preparing an official bid’ to secure his signature.

A deal, though, will not come cheaply. While Parma are open to his possible sale, they are protected by a €40m (£34.5m, $45.5m) exit clause that exists in his deal.

Despite that, it’s reported that they won’t consider his sale for a penny less than €30m (£26m, $34m), which would represent a new record fee spent on a goalkeeper by Leeds, as well as the second largest recouped by the Italian side on a goalkeeper after (of course) Buffon, who joined Juventus in a €53m deal in 2001.

As TEAMtalk reported last week, Aston Villa are also interested in Suzuki as a potential replacement for Emi Martinez and a potential offer from their Premier League rivals could yet drive the price for Suzuki up even higher…

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Both Villa and Leeds are also interested in Manchester City star James Trafford, though City’s valuation – now as high as £40m – together with Newcastle’s pursuit of the star – means full focus is likely to switch towards Suzuki instead.

City, for their part, have already decided on Trafford’s successor as their back-up to first choice Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Should Leeds manage to win the race for Suzuki, though, the Whites can claw back a portion of that outlay by moving on last summer’s goalkeeper signing, Lucas Perri, who at £13.9m currently stands as the most costly keeper signing in the West Yorkshire side’s history.

Perri arrived at Elland Road last summer with a reputation as one of the best goalkeepers in Ligue 1, form which had brought him to the periphery of the Brazilian national side.

However, the 28-year-old rarely showed that form that convinced director of football Adam Underwood to shell out on his signing, and an awkwardness with the ball at his feet did not inspire those in front of him.

And while his form improved after the turn of the year during Leeds’ run to the FA Cup semi-finals – with Perri impressing during the wins at Birmingham and away to West Ham on penalties – he finished the campaign as second choice in goal behind inspired veteran star, Karl Darlow.

The 35-year-old falls out of contract at Elland Road in just two days’ time, though we understand the player is close to agreeing a new two-year deal at Elland Road, with the signing of a new keeper likely to hasten Perri’s exit.

Leeds, though, would struggle to get anywhere near the fee they paid for the keeper and would have to accept a sizeable loss on his signing were he to leave.

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