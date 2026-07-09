Leeds United have not been completely ruled out of the race to secure the services of Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, despite the player turning down their proposed move at this stage, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources indicate Suzuki has rejected the opportunity to commit to the club for the time being – this does not mean that Leeds are out of contention altogether.

The main factor is the significant interest that Suzuki is attracting from a number of Champions League clubs.

These top-tier sides are understood to be monitoring the situation closely, which has understandably made the goalkeeper cautious about committing to a move that might not offer him the platform he desires at the highest level.

What happens next with Aston Villa and Emi Martinez is likely to prove crucial in determining Suzuki’s future. Villa have identified Suzuki as a potential replacement option.

Unai Emery’s side are currently engaged in discussions with Juventus regarding a possible transfer for the World Cup winner from Argentina.

They have been scouting Suzuki for over a year, and he is a long-term option for Villa who would be keen to explore a deal should Martinez leave.

Martinez himself is understood to be interested in making the switch to Turin, and if an agreement can be reached between Villa and the Italian giants, then Suzuki will immediately come into sharp focus as a target for the Premier League club.

In that scenario, Villa would look to the Japanese international as a option to fill the void left by Martinez. Of course right now Emi Martinez is focused on defending his countries World Cup trophy in the USA.

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Leeds face obstacles to dream goalkeeper signing

Leeds are considering alternative options in the goalkeeping market while exercising patience with their pursuit of Suzuki.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper is determined not to rush into any decision and will only agree to a move once he is satisfied that all possible avenues to join a top European playing side have been thoroughly explored. This is natural for a player who is much wanted.

Suzuki has already established himself as one of the best young goalkeepers in Europe, thanks to his solid performances for Parma.

But he enhanced his reputation even further by putting in some brilliant displays for Japan in the World Cup, making several astounding saves and playing a crucial role in his country reaching the knockout stages.

This domino effect nature of transfer dealings means that Leeds must remain vigilant and flexible in their recruitment strategy.

Illan Meslier has joined Arsenal after his Whites contract expired, and uncertainty still surrounds Karl Darlow after his deal also ran out at the end of last month.

We understand Darlow has been offered a new two-year contract by Leeds and, while there had been initial optimism that he would sign, Manchester United and Everton are showing interest in signing the 35-year-old.

This leaves the inconsistent Lucas Perri as Daniel Farke’s only option between the sticks, hence Leeds’ strong push to sign a new shot stopper.

Suzuki is the top target. However, the feeling among sources is that Leeds will face a difficult task convincing him to join over Champions League, with Villa primed to launch a move of their own if Martinez leaves.

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