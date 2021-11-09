Serie A star’s remarkable rise sparks Leicester transfer tussle with Euro elite

Leicester and Watford are hoping to get ahead of their English rivals by signing a Serie A sensation, though face tough competition from a host of elite European clubs, per a report.

The Foxes and Hornets have vastly different aims in the current campaign. Leicester will be hoping to crack the top four after narrowly missing out in each of the past two seasons. Watford, meanwhile, will be content with simply avoiding relegation.

However, one area the pair could soon converge over is in the transfer market. Sport Witness (citing Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb), claim the pair are in the frame to sign Andrea Cambiaso.

The 21-year-old Italian plays at left-back for boyhood club Genoa. While he may not be a name many are familiar with, that is not expected to last for long.

Cambiaso only made his Serie A debut this season, though has quickly established himself as first-choice.

The promotion to the first-team represents a remarkable rise for Cambiaso who just three years ago was loaned out to the Italian fourth tier.

He then spent spells on loan in the third and second tiers, before grasping his chance to shine in the top flight this year with both hands. He’s also shown an attacking side to his game, notching a goal and two assists in 12 matches so far.

Indeed, the article states Cambiaso has ‘immediately showed his qualities’ at the higher level. As such, he is already attracting significant interest in the market.

Leicester and Watford comprise the interest from England, and the pair are noted to have already ‘enquired’ about the player. Though predictably, there are many suitors in Italy.

AC Milan and Fiorentina are namechecked, while Juventus are labelled a ‘hot possibility’.

From further afield, Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund are both stated to have ‘been in touch’ with Genoa.

It is acknowledged Leicester and Watford’s interested has not moved beyond the enquiry phase as yet. Though given the booming interest, they may have to act fast for a player clearly on an upward trajectory.

Meanwhile, a report claims that Brendan Rodgers has verbally agreed to take over as Manchester United manager when the position becomes available.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is coming under intense scrutiny to improve results at United. Saturday’s toothless display in a 2-0 derby loss at home to Manchester City further intensified the pressure.

Many names have been linked with the Old Trafford hotseat. Ralf Rangnick was mentioned as a possible replacement on Sunday.

The German is currently head of sports and development at Russian outfit Lokomotiv Moscow. But CaughtOffside are suggesting that Foxes chief Rodgers has been approached and agreed to take the job once there is a vacancy.

It is important to note that multiple sources – such as Sky Sports – have repeatedly suggested United have no immediate plan to relieve Solskjaer of his duties at present.

