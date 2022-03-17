Brendan Rodgers felt that Leicester City were “really poor” on the ball against Rennes but noted the characteristics that ensured Europa Conference League progress.

Leicester took a 2-0 lead into the match following victory in the first leg. Their advantage was reduced within 10 minutes of the second leg, though, when Benjamin Bourigeaud put Rennes ahead on the night.

But Leicester got their two-goal cushion back when Wesley Fofana – making his first appearance of the season after a lengthy injury – equalised early in the second half. He headed in a corner from Ademola Lookman.

Rennes made things interesting again when substitute Flavien Tait scored with 15 minutes remaining. However, they were still one short of Leicester’s aggregate score, so when the final whistle blew – after an overlooked late penalty call for the French side – it was Rodgers who could celebrate despite defeat on the night.

He was let down by some aspects of their performance, but was praiseworthy of their overall character.

Rodgers told BT Sport: “Over the two legs, I think if you beat Rennes and qualify then you know there’s a lot that’s been really good.

“I think with the ball we were really, really poor if I’m honest. I thought that our football in the game, especially in the first half, was nowhere near what I’d expect.

“But what we did show tonight was a real character and games like that, especially with lots of players missing and lots of young players tasting this level for the first time, it’s character building for them.

“We had to show resilience. You can see they’re a good side, Rennes, over the two legs. So to get through in the end was obviously a fantastic feeling.”

Rodgers knew all along that the Ligue 1 side would test Leicester from the outset. That is exactly what he saw unfold, but Leicester responded with the right characteristics, he felt.

The Northern Irishman said: “We knew they were 2-0 down, so they were going to make a fast start, they were going to come after us. And of course they then get the early goal as well.

“But yeah, showed a good mentality and concentration level.”

The downside for Rodgers was that he lost two more players during the match. He has subsequently provided injury updates on Marc Albrighton and Wilfred Ndidi.

He said: “It was disappointing. Marc felt his groin a little bit. Ndidi is a block tackle so his medial ligament in his knee, so we’ll see how that is.

“But it has been for most of the season for us. We lost a couple of players just before we were travelling with Cags [Caglar Soyuncu] and Patson [Daka].

“But the guys showed a tremendous spirit to get through the tie. Delighted for them.”

Rodgers pleased for ‘amazing’ Fofana

While a couple of players have suffered setbacks, one of the long-term absentees became the hero upon his return. Fofana had been missing for the entire season but marked his return with his first goal for the club.

The highly-rated defender will be hoping to kick on and Rodgers has the responsibility of getting the best out of him now. According to the manager, Fofana has shown he has the mentality of a top-level player.

Rodgers said: “He’s an amazing player. That’s what top players do. They come in – he’s only been back training a few weeks – but they want to go and head it, they want to get their determination.

“That’s something we’ve really missed a lot of the season. Someone with that mentality. And that’s a top player’s mentality.

“Such a massive prospect and now just got to try and build his fitness up. But he was exceptional on the night.”

Thanks in part to that, Leicester are through to the next round. The draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place on Friday.

