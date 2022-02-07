Brendan Rodgers in incredible belittling of Leicester players as whisperings of the sack grow louder

Brendan Rodgers pulled no punches in his heavy criticism of his Leicester City squad following their shock defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

The Foxes began this season’s FA Cup campaign as one of the favourites. Indeed, their triumph last season elevated their odds of a repeat this year.

However, the holders were stunned by a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Championship Nottingham Forest at the weekend. The loss follows a run of poor results in which the Foxes have won just two in seven.

As well as the FA Cup loss, the East Midlanders sit 10th in the Premier League. They have finished fifth the previous two seasons, so this drop in form comes as a surprise, something Rodgers alluded to after the Forest loss.

“We’ve had a really good two-and-a-half-year spell,” he said, quoted by Liverpool Echo.

“But that’s why a lot of these players are not top players. Because they can’t sustain it. That’s where I have admiration for the really top players who can keep that hunger and desire to win, no matter how much they achieve.”

The attack on his players seems a strange one, given their success in recent times. However, the manager seems adamant that they must improve, in order to prove their worth in his side.

“I always judge it on the physicality of the team, the pressing, the aggression. When you stop getting it, you can’t quite get there, your time could be up,” he added.

“There are a lot of these players, between now and the end of the season, who need to prove that they are still worthy of being here. Because we’ve seen it now for a little while.”

The comments from the manager may give his players the kick up the backside they need in order to improve.

Rodgers favourite for the sack

Rodgers is now the Premier League manager with best odds to be sacked next, per Daily Mail.

While there are of course top-flight sides in worse form than the Foxes, most have recently changed manager.

What’s more, Rodgers’ side are not living up to the high standards expected of them in recent years.

The Northern Irishman will absolutely hope his players step up for the sake of his job. Though a trip to Anfield in the week does not bode well.

