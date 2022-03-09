Brendan Rodgers has confirmed an injury to Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, ruling him out for a number of weeks.

The 35-year-old was in great form at the start of the season, notching nine goals in his first 13 Premier League matches. He then picked up a hamstring problem which forced him to spend the entirety of January and February on the sidelines.

Vardy returned recently and marked the occasion with a bang, registering a goal and assist in a 2-0 win over Burnley.

He went on to start in the recent 1-0 victory against Leeds but had to be taken off in the 61st minute after sustaining another injury.

Leicester face Rennes in the Europa Conference League round of 16 first leg on Thursday but will be without their talisman.

At the pre-match press conference, Rodgers said: “Vards will be out, he unfortunately got injured in the last game so he’s going to be out for a few weeks, which is a shame.

“He got a knock to his knee, but hopefully in the next three to four weeks it responds OK. He just felt soreness the day after the game.”

Brendan Rodgers ‘frustrated’ by latest setback

The manager added: “It’s very frustrating, for him in particular of course, having been out for the period of time, working so hard to get back.

“And then you see the difference he makes coming into the team, and so then for us it’s frustrating because you miss that level of player. It’s just unfortunate really. Hopefully he can get back and get fit again, and we’ll see how he is in the next few weeks.”

The Foxes will be boosted by the returns of influential stars James Maddison and James Justin. However, Wesley Fofana’s return from a leg break has been pushed back.

“He’s picked up Covid,” Rodgers said of the centre-back. “It’s been our season, right the way through with injuries and unfortunate circumstances. So he’s not going to be able to feature tomorrow. But we’re hoping for the weekend now [versus Arsenal].”

Fofana’s future at the King Power is more secure after the announcement of a long-term contract earlier this week.

Manager lauds Wesley Fofana

“[Fofana] is a very talented young player and to be able to tie him down tells you everything about how much he has enjoyed being here and where he thinks he can still develop,” Rodgers said.

“He’s been absolutely first-class since he came in, you’ve seen it in his performances.

“He’s one of the best young players I’ve ever worked with. I’ve been fortunate enough to work with a lot of really top young talents that have gone on and become world-class players. I’ve got every confidence that he’ll follow suit, because of his talent and his mentality.

“If he keeps progressing, he’ll get to that elite level.”

READ MORE: ‘Perfect to win trophies’ – Youri Tielemans addresses Leicester future amid Liverpool, Man Utd interest