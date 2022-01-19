Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers claims Tottenham ‘didn’t win the game’ after dramatic conclusion

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has claimed Tottenham “didn’t win the game” after the dramatic conclusion to their contest at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes were 2-1 up with mere seconds of stoppage time left. But Spurs winger Steven Bergwijn first equalised, then netted a 97th-minute winner to somehow condemn the home side to defeat in the Premier League.

Rodgers was left to rue the final minutes of madness, and felt his side handed Antonio Conte’s men all three points.

He told BT Sport: “It was 93 minutes of really good work. We showed good resilience in defence. The goals we scored were terrific.

“To concede the equaliser was disappointing to happen so late, but the winner was a very poor goal to concede.

“It is hard to not have taken anything from the game.

“It’s managing the game. Fundamentally, we missed out on key moments leading to the second goal and the third goal, Youri [Tielemans] knows he can never make that pass, it was really naive from him.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

“That was a great opportunity tonight, but you have to see that through.

“I don’t think Tottenham won the game, we presented them the three points.

“It’s bitterly disappointing but we have to get back on the training pitch and again for the weekend.”

Youri Tielemans wanted by Arsenal but wants a move to Liverpool or Manchester United Leicester City are preparing to sell Youri Tielemans this summer as Arsenal are ready to bid £40m for the midfielder

Rodgers has ‘brilliant’ boost

As well as his side scoring two goals, another positive for Rodgers was the return from injury of defender James Justin.

The full-back has been out of action since suffering a serious knee issue in a FA Cup clash all the way back in February 2021.

He was impressive before that, breaking into the starting XI and exciting with his attacking potential on both flanks.

Upon his return after 11 months out, Justin received a standing ovation from the crowd.

A standing ovation at the King Power for James Justin as he makes his first Leicester appearance since suffering from an injury 11 months ago 👏 pic.twitter.com/Ozcid1XMOi — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 19, 2022

Rodgers added: “He got a great reaction from the supporters which will give him confidence.

“He’s a top-class player, he looked good, was quick and strong.

“You could see his energy and defending. It is brilliant to have him back. He is a very important player for us.”

READ MORE: Exciting Leicester update as returning star tipped to be ‘like a new signing’ by Rodgers