Brendan Rodgers could reportedly be one game away from facing the sack at Leicester City, despite the team’s heroics over the last two seasons.

The 49-year-old is under increasing pressure after a poor run of results, with a Leicester source telling Football Insider that defeat at in-form Wolves on Sunday could well bring about the end for the Northern Irishman.

The report states that Rodgers has fallen out with Foxes director of football Jon Rudkin. The club’s recruitment in recent times is said to be proving a particular issue.

The Football Insider source even claims that a loss to West Ham last weekend could have seen Leicester wield the axe.

That was a match the Foxes came so close to winning before Craig Dawson scored a late Hammers equaliser.

Leicester are a disappointing 11th in the Premier League table, having finished fifth in the last two seasons.

They are currently a massive 14 points behind fifth-placed West Ham in the fight for Europan football.

Wolves clash vital for Rodgers

Rodgers’ men also suffered a humiliating 4-1 FA Cup defeat to East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest in January. That came off the back of their Europa League group stage exit in December.

They now face Danish side Randers in the Europa Conference League knockout round on Thursday night.

The report adds that while the club’s decision-makers are considering Rodgers’ position they will not make a decision until after Sunday’s game.

The struggling Foxes have not won a game since the 1-0 triumph over Liverpool in late December.

Overall, Rodgers has won 70 of his 145 games in charge of the club, losing 44 times.

