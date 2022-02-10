Brendan Rodgers hailed his Leicester side for “restoring pride” after their FA Cup humiliation, though admitted one key issue must be addressed.

Leicester made sweeping changes to the team that exited the FA Cup to Nottingham Forest in humbling fashion last week. Rodgers left several of his more established stars on the bench in the hope of getting a reaction, but after an encouraging opening half hour, it was all Liverpool at Anfield.

Luis Diaz looked dangerous on his Premier League debut, while Diogo Jota furthered his case to become undroppable in red.

Kasper Schmeichel did his part to keep the scoreline down with a series of saves, most notably from Mohamed Salah in a one-v-one in the second half.

Yet the 2-0 defeat will have done little to ease the pressure on Rodgers whose season at the King Power is quickly unravelling.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Rodgers said: “Tonight was not just about the result but about restoring pride.

“You saw the supporters clapping the players off. They give everything and had moments of quality. We kept a really tough team in it until the very end.

“We just lacked that bit of care in the final third of the pitch otherwise we could have made more chances.

“You have to be tight and organised and when you have the ball, have the courage to play and I thought the boys did that.”

Brendan Rodgers will address set piece woes

Leicester were undone from a set piece once again for the first goal.

Wilfred Ndidi lost Virgil van Dijk in the shuffle from a corner, prompting James Justin to challenge the Dutchman in the air. But in doing so, Justin left Diogo Jota unmarked, with Schmeichel’s parry from Van Dijk’s header falling straight to the Portuguese’s feet.

On the subject of their dismal set piece record, Rodgers initially said: “I think our two centre-halves did great.

“Wilfred Ndidi got caught in the pack for the first goal and Virgil van Dijk had a free header. It’s been an ongoing problem for us. It’s definitely an area we have to improve on.

“You have to grind it through. The players are much happier with that performance and the spirit.

“It’s a challenge after a challenge. When you get that consistency with centre-backs it gives you balance and unfortunately that’s been difficult for us.

“We will keep pushing and take that spirit into the next weekend.”

